BELOIT—Olivia Tinder has found a new home.
The Beloit Turner senior will play for one of the nation’s top Division III programs in UW-Whitewater beginning next fall.
Tinder, a two-time All-Rock Valley Conference selection for the Trojans, has a very strong connection with the Whitewater program.
“I played AAU ball with Kacie Carollo, and she’s the head coach’s daughter,” Tinder said. “We formed a really tight bond, and I also had that bond with her family. Once they showed interest in me playing there, I decided that’s where I wanted to be.”
Tinder will be joining a Warhawk program under the direction of Keri Carollo that finished last season with a sterling 23-4 record, including a nearly perfect 13-1 mark in the ultra-competitive WIAC. Whitewater has advanced to the final four three times in Carollo’s tenure.
“I thought it was super important to join a really competitive program,” Tinder said. “When you have a chance to win every time out there, that just makes the game of basketball more fun.”
Winning big hasn’t been a part of Turner girls basketball, but the Trojans, led by Tinder, helped write their own piece in the Turner record books last season when they captured their first WIAA regional title since 1982 on a last-second shot to beat Clinton.
Tinder said she was proud of the success her team enjoyed.
“I think we were really motivated to make a mark here,” Tinder said. “I think we laid the groundwork for the youth program here. If they work hard, anything is possible. We were the underdog, and we proved everyone wrong. Hopefully the younger girls see that.”
Tinder has made a living in the high school game in the lane, using her strength and shooting touch to pile up 949 points (and counting) in her career. She knows that her game will have to continue to improve if she is to have success at the collegiate level.
“I think the thing that needs the most improvement for sure is my outside shooting,” Tinder said. “And the coaches have also talked to me about continuing to develop my post moves, and develop a hook shot that will keep the ball away from defenders.”
Tinder is getting plenty of attention from defenders so far this season. The Trojans have started the campaign with a 1-2 record, and opposing teams have employed several tactics, including face-guarding, to deter Tinder from scoring.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment this year to the way teams are defending me,” Tinder said. “I’m trying to work through it. The way I look at it, it’s giving my teammates a great opportunity to score, and I think we’re going to keep improving as the season goes on. We just have to clean up the little things, like turning the ball over too much, and we’ll be fine. I know we can compete with anybody.”