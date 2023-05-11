FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp held a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning and looked poised to bump their winning streak up to three-straight games.

But the Fort Wayne TinCaps exploded for five runs in their half of the seventh inning, added two insurance runs in the eighth and sunk the Sky Carp 9-5 on Thursday night at Parkview Stadium.

