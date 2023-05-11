FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp held a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning and looked poised to bump their winning streak up to three-straight games.
But the Fort Wayne TinCaps exploded for five runs in their half of the seventh inning, added two insurance runs in the eighth and sunk the Sky Carp 9-5 on Thursday night at Parkview Stadium.
Davis Bradshaw, who is second in the Midwest League with a .375 batting average, continued his hot hitting with a single to lead off the game.
Kahlil Watson doubled, and Jake Thompson tripled to deep center field to bring both runners home. Brady Allen blooped a ball to right field to make it 3-0.
Fort Wayne answered with a leadoff walk from Jakob Marsee, and Lucas Dunn singled him home two outs later. Carlos Luis pulled the TinCaps within one run with a double to left.
Yiddi Cappe singled to score Bradshaw, who had also singled, to make it 4-2 in the second. And, after some stellar middle-inning pitching from both teams, Dalvy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to score Joshya Zamora in the seventh.
But reliever Jorge Mercedes, making his Sky Carp debut, struggled mightily. The TinCaps got runs across on two RBI singles, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to jump ahead 7-5.
Mercedes was charged with five runs (four earned) while allowing two hits and three walks while not getting an out.
An RBI double and a sacrifice fly gave Fort Wayne a 9-5 lead heading into the ninth, where Beloit went down in order.
Bradshaw went 2-for-2 with two runs for the Sky Carp while Watson also added two hits and a run as the two teams each recorded eight hits.
Beloit starter Gabe Bierman tossed six innings and allowed three hits and two runs, but only one of them earned. He walked three and struck out three.
TinCaps’ relievers Bobby Milacki and Adam Smith didn’t allow a single hit over the last four innings after starter Victor Lizarraga allowed eight.