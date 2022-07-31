BELOIT—Tim Johnson and Griffin Oberneder were all tied up as they arrived at the 17th hole at the Beloit Club in the final round of the Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament Sunday afternoon.
Johnson, a two-time champion, knew he didn’t have the driving power to clear the sandtrap in front of the green on the second-to-last hole.
“Griffin had a huge advantage,” Johnson said. “I had hit a little bump. Griffin and Larry (Stankewitz) were both able to clear the sand. So I just had to lay up.”
Johnson intentionally hit the ball a little shorter to ensure he didn’t get stuck in the hazard, but Oberneder lost the chance to jump ahead after missing a three-foot putt by about one inch.
“I knew I had to do something with two holes to go,” Oberneder said. “And I tried to birdie hole 17. I was really close.”
Both men headed to the final hole of the tournament with their eyes set on the prize.
“I knew that if I could just keep one in the fairway, and I’m fairly straight, that was all I needed to do,” Johnson said. “I just had to hit a drive in the fairway and stay out of the sand.”
Johnson did exactly that, driving the ball to the middle of the fairway to help set up a crucial second shot.
Oberneder put his drive into the sandtrap.
“I probably couldn’t have been in a worse spot in the bunker,” Oberneder said. “I got it out and then just knew I had to get up and down if I wanted any sort of chance and just didn’t do it. But it happens.”
Johnson delivered a tremendous second shot onto the green to help set up the winning putt.
“Once (Oberneder) hit his chip 20 feet past, that’s when I knew as long as he doesn’t make this bomb of a putt, I just have two putts and maybe I can win,” Johnson said. “The big decision was that second shot because the wind was howling at that time. It was really coming down.
“My goal was just to hit it in the middle of the green and it ended up being, right around the pin, about 20 feet or so. It ended up being one of the best shots of the day and under the circumstances, probably the best shot of the tournament.”
Johnson sank his putt, and for the third time in four years became the city golf champion. He previously won in 2019 and 2020, and he was the runner-up in last year’s tournament after being bested by newcomer Ryan Miller, who was unable to compete this year.
“It’s very rewarding to know you can bounce back and keep your game in check under pressure,” he said. “A lot of these guys have won it, and they’re all very capable players.
Oberneder is a Beloit native and a 2022 graduate of Beloit Memorial. It was his third time competing in the tournament.
“I’m just trying to make my way up there,” he said. “Trying to beat the older guys respectfully, because I respect them a lot, but I definitely want to beat them really badly. I enjoy competing with them.”
Johnson was in a six-way tie for sixth place after the first round on Friday after hitting a 76 to at +6 to par. He rebounded to shoot a 73 on Saturday to put him in a tie with Oberneder for second at +3.
“I made an adjustment in my stance and that helped for the second day,” Johnson said. “And I made an adjustment from yesterday to today with my grip pressure a little bit, trying to not squeeze it so tightly.”
The first two rounds were played at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course while the final round took place at the Beloit Club.
“It’s so fun,” he said. “These are such great guys. It’s a great event. It’s good for the city, it’s good for the Beloit Club, it’s good for Kruger. It showcases both of the courses really well.”
Jeff Adas had a convincing win in the A Flight, shooting a 75 on Friday to win at 229, to defeat Chris Harris, who took second, by six strokes.
Rich Raisbeck had a solid victory in the B Flight with a 241 overall score to beat out Mike Williams, who finished at 246.
Cody Hopper took home the C Flight trophy after edging out Ty Gladney 258-259, and Steve Sennett had a comfortable seven-stroke victory, finishing at 226 in the Senior Flight over Dave DeGeorge.
• Tournament scores:
Championship Flight: Tim Johnson 76-73-73-222; Griffin Oberneder 76-73-75-224; Larry Stankewitz 72-74-80-226; Andy Hagen 76-77-77-230; Alex Cortez 74-79-79-232; Spencer Waite 76-79-78-233; Nick Hagen 76-77-80-233; Nolan Adas 71-85-78-234; Zach Colby 76-78-80-234; John McCrea 81-75-78-234; Collin Brockwell 75-79-82-236; Neal Connell 74-77-87-238; Greg Wolf 87-79-89-255.
A Flight: Jeff Adas 77-77-75-229; Chris Harris 69-80-86-235; John Polglaze 76-77-83-236; Scott Schuett 87-75-78-240; Johnathan Williams 80-79-85-244; Jason Patch 81-81-84-246; Dave Wandell 85-77-85-247; Jason May 88-78-84-250; Steve Ferger 81-82-88-251; Cam Gomez 89-83-83-255; Sarah Ramsden 88-79-90-257; Enrique Cortez 83-83-93-259; Zach Wilberg 80-83-96-259; Jaron Bertelson 83-87-93-263.
B Flight: Rich Raisbeck 81-75-85-241; Mike Williams 82-77-87-246; Joe Connell 87-77-89-253; Joe Oberneder 82-89-83-254; Tom Langone 88-83-84-255; Mitchell McClintic 84-85-86-255; Ethan Hale 84-84-87-255; Logan Holmes 92-82-83-257; Rick Turner 78-90-92-260; Adrian Yancey 83-89-90-262; DeWayne Gladney 89-82-91-262; Jackson Patch 90-84-94-268; Josh Dailey 89-80-99-268; Mike Sherer 90-87-93-270; Ryan Stengl 88-85-99-272; Dan Bottoms 84-85-103-272; Jordan Harris 98-88-93-279; Austin Harrison 98-93-92-283; Tim Brickson 100-93-91-284; Nathan Laube 95-108-102-305.
C Flight: Cody Hopper 84-83-91-258; Ty Gladney 83-89-87-259; Scott Huffman 88-83-93-264; Terry Johnson 90-82-93-265; Brian Rudolph 82-89-94-265; Mark Caples 87-88-94-269; Jeremy Kelsey 89-86-95-270; Josh Kroening 97-92-97-286; Brad Heyerdahl 97-96-99-292; Jim Packard Jr. 89-105-105-299; Swahili Allen 104-102-98-304; Steve Wheelock 96-101-107-304; Lucas Williams 101-105-110-316; Demetrius Jones 108-110-101-319; Richard Lippitt 100-110-110-320; Chad Smith 108-107-113-328; Robb Summer 108-109-111-328.
Senior Flight: Steve Sennett 72-72-82-226; Dave DeGeorge 76-78-79-233; Rob Zahn 78-76-81-235; Dave Oldenburg 77-77-87-241; Dan Copper 78-80-86-244; Jerry Hoey 82-76-88-246; Jim Reseburg 80-84-85-249; Steve Moxley 86-82-85-253; Don Frye 89-75-90-254; Roger Talley 85-84-86-255; Dave Etringer 83-83-90-256; Dennis Carpenter 86-82-88-256; Joel Brockwell 80-80-96-256; Edwin Armstrong 84-86-90-260; Wayne Young 88-87-90-265; Larry Brown 93-91-100-284.