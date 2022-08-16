WILMINGTON, Del.—The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and might not be seen.
Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.
They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. One person invited to the meeting said it was to get on the same page against LIV Golf, along with taking more ownership in the direction of the PGA Tour.
The meeting led to a previously scheduled Players Advisory Council meeting being moved up Tuesday afternoon to leave time for the private meeting.
“There is a player meeting, but that’s all I can tell you about that,” Jon Rahm said.
PRO FOOTBALL
• FLORHAM PARK, N.J.—Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee.
Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.
Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson’s meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.
That timeline means the Jets could still potentially have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.
PRO BASEBALL
• PITTSBURGH—Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.
The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed and can play until the process is complete.
“I just really want MLB to hear my version of the story and make sure they understand my heart behind everything,” Castro said through an interpreter before the game against the Red Sox.
• ATLANTA—New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation.
The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.
The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.