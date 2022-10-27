BELOIT—The Beloit College men’s soccer team won’t be joining the Buccaneer women’s team in Midwest Conference Tournament play.
The men needed to close out the regular season with a pair of victories and a 1-1 tie against visiting Lawrence University on Thursday afternoon officially eliminated the Bucs from contention for the tourney.
Beloit knows all about ties this season. Thursday’s at the Strong Soccer Complex was the team’s fourth in MWC play. They were tied despite holding a shot advantage of 28-15, including 11-7 in shots on goal.
The Vikings (2-9-5, 1-3-3 MWC) broke a scoreless tie in the 29th minute when Derek Morales scored on a penalty kick.
The Bucs (3-7-4, 2-1-4) tied things up in the 61st minute as Jose Larraim tallied his second goal of the season on an assist from Prabaldeep Khare.
Both teams had chances to win the game down the stretch, but solid defense from both prevented anything close to a goal.
Brock Bidwell played the entire game as goalkeeper for the Bucs and contributed six saves. His counterpart for Lawrence, Nason Lancina, had 10 saves and also played all 90 minutes.
The Bucs will close out their season on Saturday as they travel to Mount Vernon, Iowa., to play Cornell College in an 11 a.m. game.
Beloit’s women’s team also has one more regular season game after punching its ticket to the MWC Tourney with a 2-0 win over Lawrence on Wednesday at home. The Bucs also play the Rams at 1:30 p.m. in Mount Vernon.
The Buc will play their MWC semifinal game on Nov. 4 with the opponent and location yet to be determined.