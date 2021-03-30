BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s Purple Tide shattered a number of school records as it hosted a WIAA sub-sectional at the BMHS Richard Vogel Natatorium Tuesday night.
Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill helped a relay team set a new school mark and also recorded records in a pair of individual events. Sill swam 56.88 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly as well as 55.67 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Sill teamed with fellow senior Sydney Prowse and freshmen Norah Saladar and Kori Burnett to set a new school record in the 200-yard medley relay. They posted a time of 1:52.12 which was faster than the previous mark of 1:53.32 set in 2015.
The Tide hosted Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker/Evansville and Milton for one half of the sub-sectional as the WIAA looked to reduce the traffic on the pool deck. The times from each meet will be compared to determine the final results.
A more comprehensive look at the meet will be published in Thursday’s edition of the Daily News.