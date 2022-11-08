BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Bowling Council Hall of Fame inducted three top bowlers recently for Superior Performance: Larry Moore, Mike Townsend and Richie Zarnstorff.
Townsend was also inducted for Meritorious Service.
Here are brief biographies on the 2022 inductees:
• LARRY MOORE: Starting at the age of 8, Roscoe native Larry Moore followed his parents and older brother Bill to Westmore Lanes. He bowled in his first adult league there before eventually joining the City League at Don Carter Lanes as well as the Thursday night league at the old Edgewood Lanes in Roscoe.
The longest adult league he spent time bowling in was on Thursday nights at Viking Lanes in South Beloit with his brother Bill. Over the years he volunteered his time as a board member for the local association, helping out at many tournaments as well as bowling in them all.
Moore was on the team that won the 2012 City Tournament, along with Steve Tabbert, Mike Dunham, Dan Bucholtz and his brother Bill Moore. In 2016, Moore’s team won the Division 2 City Tourney at Diamond Lanes with teammates Stan Smith, Jason Harrison, Dave DeSanti and his wife Lori.
Moore finished second in the local U.S. Open Qualifier. He would also be a part of the team that set the city team record of 3,699. He has 30 300 games to his name and 19 800 series, with 854 being his highest.
Competing in many state tournaments, Moore finished on a third-place team in Oshkosh. He also competed in 25 USBC national events, starting in 1991 in Toledo, Ohio.
Moore met his wife, Lori Kampmeier, at Diamond Lanes and they actually tied the knot at the bowling center. They currently have a son, Logan, who is a senior on the Hononegah bowling team. One of Larry’s proudest moments was watching his son roll his first 300 game earlier this year in the Illinois State Tournament.
• MIKE TOWNSEND: A top bowler at Beloit Memorial High School in the 1990s, Townsend grew up watching his father bowl and keeping score at tournaments for some of Beloit’s bowling legends. He credits learning the game by watching them.
Townsend joined his first youth league at R&R Bowl at the age of 12. By the next year he bowled junior leagues at both R&R and Bowl-Aire as well as an adult-junior league at R&R on Sundays.
When he was 18, Townsend joined the adult ranks and was asked to join the powerhouse Mouse Team in the All-Star Classic league at R&R Bowl. The team consisted of some of the greats like Wayne LeVelle, Bob Kamppi, Larry Kesher and Todd Kjell. That team would go on to be the first in Beloit to roll over 3,600, setting the city record team series with a 3,616.
Townsend became more active in the sport, serving as league secretary and later president. In 1999 he took over the Bowling Association’s Secretary/Treasurer position. He ran the local association of 1,300-plus bowlers for over 10 years. He has been a board member for the Bowling Council since 1999.
In 2007, Townsend took over as president of the council after Jan Coleman’s passing. He now stands as the longest-reigning president since its inception in 1960, at 15 years.
Townsend has helped out in many capacities running tournaments, most noticeably the annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament. When Bill Moake stepped away after running the tourney for many years, Townsend took over. Today, the tourney—in its 96th year—is one of the largest and best paying tournaments in the area.
Townsend shot his first 300 game on Jan. 5, 1994. He had the high series in the city in 1996 with an 806. He earned the Bowler of the Year honor in 2003-2004, having the high average in the city with 225, and placing in all five tournaments held that year. He won the Bowl Aire Lanes Coca-Cola Classic, placed third in the BDN, fourth in the Viking Lanes Miller Lite Shootout, and eighth in the Diamond Lanes Miller Open. In the men’s city championship he took fifth in scratch all events and 15th scratch singles.
Overall, Townsend has amassed seven 800 series, with 824 as his highest, as well as 24 300 games. He is a five-time City Champion: 2000 Doubles with Steve Hahn, 2002 Doubles with Scott Snippen, 2002 All Events, 2006 All Events, and 2007 team. He is a six-time all-star team member. Mike won the 2001 Viking Lanes Scratch Spring Shootout. He won the 2003 Bowl-Aire Lanes Coca-Cola Classic and the 2008 Delavan Lanes Open. In the first time ever bowling there, he shot 256-256-300-229-267.
Townsend also won the 2011 Viking Over/Under Tournament with partner Bobby Chips. He’s a four-time winner of the Cougar Lanes monthly tournament and last year won the TK’s Sport Shot Tournament at Cougar Lanes.
One of the highlights of his career was when he was bowling against good friend Scott Beyer in the Bowl-Aire Lanes New Years Eve Tournament. After Beyer finished off his 299 game with a solid 10-pin; Townsend proceeded to strike out and beat him with a 300 game.
• RICHARD ZARNSTORFF: His bowling resume is long and impressive, but around Beloit, Richie Z has mainly been known as Mr. 300. After all, he has rolled 48 of them during his career.
A native Beloiter, Zarnstorff watched his father bowl at R&R Bowl and took up the sport himself as a junior, first at Bowl-Aire Lanes and then also at Viking. He bowled for Beloit Memorial’s team before moving on to the adult leagues.
Zarnstorff stepped up his game, bowling in all the local houses and fine-tuning his strike making. He shot his first 300 game at Bowl-Aire in the Friday AM league. Soon after that, he had back-to-back 300s with an 832 series. On Oct. 28, 2004, Zarnstorff rolled what still stands as the Beloit city record with games of 297-280-300 for an 877.
Zarnstorff has been an exceptional tournament bowler, winning the BDN Holiday Tournament three times. He also has won two city singles titles. He won the Clinton Scratch tournament twice and has cashed in several state tournaments. He also had a 22nd finish at nationals.