RICHLAND CENTER, Wis.—Three local wrestlers will be headed to the WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships, to be held Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Competing for Beloit Turner will be Cal Rise and Jackson Burk, while Marcus McIntyre will represent Brodhead-Juda, all of whom advancing out of the Richland Center Sectional.
Ries (182) won by tech fall in his first match before losing a 7-2 decision to Owen Huschitt of Darlington/Black Hawk in the semifinals. He won his next two matches to advance to the state meet.
Burk (170) lost his first match, then bounced back with two straight pins to record a third-place finish and punch his ticket to the Kohl Center.
Turner’s Justin Teague (138) just missed out on a bid, placing fourth, while Nate Pozzani (145), Jon Torzini (152) and Brayden West (113) all went winless.
McIntyre (138) came up with the win after winning by tech fall in the first round, then recording a pair of tight decisions, beating Tanner Paulson of Belmont/Platteville 8-5 in the finals.
The Cardinals also picked up two fourth-place finishes in Jacob Lohmar (113) and Joe Lohmar (132).
Clinton’s D’Angelo Vernon (132) went winless.
In the Division 1 Fort Atkinson sectional, Miguel Martinez (106) recorded a third-place finish. The freshman pinned his first opponent, got pinned in the second match before defeating Isaiah Gibbs of Janesville Craig to finish third.
Owen West (126) dropped his first match by major decision.
In the Division 3 Westby sectional, Parkview/Albany’s Sam Schwengels (170), Wesley Egan (220) and Brennan Brewster (285) all failed to record a victory.
• WIAA SWIMMING: A pair of Beloit Memorial relay teams competed in Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 State Swimming meet, held at Waukesha South High School.
The 200-freestyle relay team consisting of Eli Miller, Aidan Donovan, Ben Sill and Charlie Ziemba placed 21st of 24 teams with a time of 1:31.38.
The 400-freestyle relay squad of Miller, Donovan, Eamonn Rougvie and Ziemba placed 23rd of 24 teams with a time of 3:22.62.
• IHSA GIRLS BOWLING: The Hononegah girls bowling team placed fourth in an outstanding showing at the IHSA State Bowling Meet, held at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
The Indians were lad by Madison Davenport’s 187 average, which was good for fifth overall individually. Cassidy Davenport bowled a team-best 255 in one of the games, and Kyle Olsen and Emilee Mullranin were also key figures.
Stepping up in a reserve role were Katelin Mullranin, Piper Ennett and Emma Peterson.
Lockport emerged with the team title, while NIC-10 rival Harlem placed second.