ROCKTON—The day belonged to the three senior members of Hononegah’s defending NIC-10 championship softball team at a college signing ceremony at the high school.
But it was the speech of father/coach Brad Bach that brought a few tears (some his own) and lumps into more than a few throats.
His daughter — pitcher Lexi Bach — as well as shortstop Joscelyn Bennett and outfielder Briella Sendele will all play softball at the next level. Bach will attend NCAA Division III Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. Bennett is headed to Bryant & Stratton College in Milwaukee and Sendele will play for Rock Valley College in Rockford. Bryant & Stratton and Rock Valley are both National Junior College Athletic Association Division II schools.
Lexi’s father spoke for all the parents in attendance, but with a bit of a twist since he coached his daughter for six seasons of travel ball.
“I didn’t realize how big that would become in my life and Lexi’s and our family,” Brad Bach said, stating the highlight of his coaching career was watching Lexi hit a home run in a national tournament that assured her team of making it to the championship round.
“As a coach and as a father, to see that happen and watch her running around those bases meant so much to me,” Bach said. “She ran around the bases in about three seconds, she was so excited. I wanted her to slow down to enjoy it.”
Bach said watching her senior year of softball wind down “is both a sad and happy day of fatherhood. Knowing that I can’t drive 10 minutes down the road to watch you play. Knowing I will never get to fill out a lineup card with her name again. But I do know and what I love is that I have every pitch, hit, throw and run in my memory. We spent a lifetime together out on that dirt and I loved every second of it.”
Lexi said she chose Emory mainly for its high academics, but also that the softball team takes some extensive road trips. Bennett and Sendele will cross paths as opponents in the future. Both said they chose their respective junior colleges to improve their skills and prepare them for four-year college opportunities.
Head coach Denny McKinney said it is the commitment of both the girls and their families that is most obvious.
“It all starts with the family,” he said. “You can tell where the kids are from, what their foundation is and where they want to go. These kids have probably had this dream since they were 12 years old.
“It’s great that these three girls are going on to college and they’re going to continue to play softball, but what’s important is what comes afterward and what they do with their lives.I’ve seen so many former ballplayers go on and become doctors and teachers and real contributors in life. I have no doubt that the future is bright for these three.”
They were all members of the 2022 All-NIC-10 First Team after leading Hononegah to first in the league and 26-4 overall. Sendele led the Indians with a .506 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. She and Bennett tied for team high in hits with 39 and she tied for RBI honors with 34. Bennett led the team in stolen bases with 20 and hit .459. Bach had 71 strikeouts and 24 walks in 61 innings pitched. She posted an ERA of 3.21. She also batted .400 and did not commit an error as a pitcher or first baseman in 93 total chances.
They’ve followed that season up with solid senior campaigns, leading the Indians to a 9-0 mark so far in the NIC-10 and 15-5 overall.
Hononegah faces a major challenge Wednesday when it hosts second-place Harlem. The Huskies’ lone conference loss was to the Indians. Hononegah also plays at Belvidere North on Thursday and hosts Belvidere on Friday.