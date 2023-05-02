BDN_230503_Hononegah SB
Buy Now

From left, Hononegah seniors Joscelyn Bennett, Briella Sendelle and Lexi Bach shared a signing day at the high school on Tuesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—The day belonged to the three senior members of Hononegah’s defending NIC-10 championship softball team at a college signing ceremony at the high school.

But it was the speech of father/coach Brad Bach that brought a few tears (some his own) and lumps into more than a few throats.

Recommended for you