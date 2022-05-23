BELOIT—Three Beloit College Buccaneers have been selected to the 2022 All-Midwest Conference baseball team. Garrison Ferone and Matt O’Leary earned First Team recognition while Aiden Phipps earned Second Team honors.
Ferone earned postseason MWC honors for the third time in his career, adding First Team honors to his All-North Division selection and North Division Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.
This season, Ferone was ranked among the top 10 in the MWC in multiple offensive categories, including runs (44), hits (55), doubles (18), home runs (7) and RBIs (38). He hit .331.
Ferone consistently made phenomenal plays at shortstop. In 191 chances, he recorded 103 assists, fifth-most in the league and he was involved in 16 double plays.
Ferone tied the conference record and set the Bucs program record for doubles in a game with four against Lawrence on April 27. That was just the second time the feat has been accomplished in MWC history. His five hits that same game also tied the program record.
O’Leary earned All-MWC honors for the second consecutive season (All-North in 2021). The second baseman posted a .386 batting average, ranked fifth in the MWC. He holds top 12 numbers in runs (36), hits (54), doubles (13), RBI (34), walks (32) and stolen bases (11-11). Defensively, he ranked second in the league in double plays with 18 and had the sixth-most assists, 91 in 194 chances.
Freshman Phipps, a left-handed starter, was ranked second in the MWC in ERA (2.88). He allowed opponents a batting average of .226, ranked third in the league. He added 41 strikeouts in 56 1-3 innings, both ranked in the top 13.