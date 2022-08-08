Nationals Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning.

 Paul Beaty - freelancer, FR36811 AP

CHICAGO (AP)—Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night.

Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer off Thompson with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid.

