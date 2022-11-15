BELOIT—Beloit Memorial girls basketball head coach Dilonna Johnson said that sophomore guard Kamille Thomas has the right stuff to make the all-conference team this season.
In the always tough Big Eight Conference, that’s a tall order.
But Thomas seems up to the task as she started her season right, leading the team with 24 points as the Purple Knights took down Nicolet 61-53 in their season opener on Tuesday night at Barkin Arena.
“Kamille has really bought into our program,” Johnson said. “She works hard and isn’t afraid of anybody, that’s the one thing I love about her. Even if she’s going against a bigger defender, she’s not going to back down.”
Half of Thomas’ points came from the free-throw line as she went 12-of-14. The other half came from some nice three-point buckets and solid layups in the paint.
Thomas was happy with the night she had but added there is always room for improvement.
“I still have a lot of things to work on,” she said. “Like my left hand, and there’s still a lot of ball-handling things I can get better at.”
The Knights had a solid night of offense, but Nicolet seemed to consistently match it early on.
After falling behind 7-3, Beloit came back to tie it at 13 with several nice shots from Thomas and sophomore guard Jocelyn Tibbetts.
Tibbetts finished with 12 points but saw her night come to an early end after fouling out in the second half.
“She’s really good,” Thomas said. “She hits her threes all the time, and she is a person that we can count on to pass, shoot and make it. She’s good at driving.”
The two teams continued the back-and-forth, with Nicolet surging ahead to a 25-18 lead before the Knights came back to take a 33-30 lead into halftime.
Beloit stepped up defensively in the second half, only allowing eight points through the first ten minutes of the half to take a 45-38 lead.
“Our defense is tenacious,” Johnson said. “They’re going to get after it. We told them whoever won the offensive rebound battle would win the game, and they were tough and had a lot of heart.”
Nicolet went on a 11-0 run to tie it, but Thomas put up six of the game’s next seven points, and LaNasia Dubois sunk two free throws and hit a layup to help seal the victory.
“It’s obviously really fun to get that first win,” Thomas said. “You go to school and everyone’s like ‘Oh yeah.’ I just feel like we’re going to be good this year.”
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Memorial 61, Nicolet 53
Nicolet…..30 23—53
Beloit……33 28—61
NICOLET (fg ft-fta pts)—Schmidt 2 2-2 7, Maclin 8 2-3 18, Graham 1 3-4 5, Phifer 0 2-2 2, Landrum 2 7-7 11, Gordon 1 0-0 3, Jewell 1 0-0 2, Granfield 2 1-5 5. Totals: 17 17-23 53.
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Richardson 0 6-7 6, Thomas 5 12-14 24, Tibbetts 4 3-4 12, Alverson 2 0-0 5, Dubois 3 3-6 9, Dumas 1 2-2 5. Totals: 15 26-33 61.
3-pt. Goals: Nicolet 2 (Schmidt, Gordon, Beloit 5 (Thomas 2, Tibbetts, Alverson, Dumas). Fouled out: Gordon, Tibbetts. Total fouls: Nicolet 27, Beloit 23.
