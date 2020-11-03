BELOIT—Depending on your age, the Glory Years of the Green Bay Packers may well come down to Brett Favre chucking touchdown passes, LeRoy Butler Lambeau- leaping and Reggie White tossing away blockers like rag dolls.
But if you’re a bit older, you remember when Lambeau Field first became Titletown. You remember Bart Starr, Willie Davis, Ray Nitschke, Forrest Gregg and a whole lot more who made the Green and Gold truly America’s team.
The Lombardi Era.
The Packers won five National Football League titles in a seven-year span ending in 1967. They won the first two Super Bowls and left a legacy in Green Bay that will likely never be replicated.
Over 50 years later, their numbers are dwindling. Beloiter Dave Luebke wrote to reminisce about the latest Packer to pass away, Hall of Famer Herb Adderley.
Luebke had a special affinity for Adderley. As a junior at UW-Platteville, he interviewed the Packer for the campus newspaper in 1967.
“The editor called me and told me Adderley was on campus recruiting for Kimberly-Clark in Green Bay,” Luebke said. “I met him for an interview in the student union and we talked for about a half hour.”
Luebke said a Packer moonlighting at a regular job was standard procedure for players back then.
“All those guys had part-time jobs in the off-season,” he said. “They got a good wage with the Packers, but they all still worked in the off-season. I was thrilled to be able to talk to him. They’d already won a Super Bowl and we talked about that. He was just very approachable and I’ll never forget it.
“ I got his autograph and I still have that framed.”
I think a lot of us older Packer backers have similar treasured memories or mementos, including yours truly. A bookshelf has a copy of “Mean on Sunday” autographed by Nitschke when he was in Beloit making an appearance at a car dealership. Somewhere there’s a photo of ex-Minnesota Viking Bill Brown, but with Max McGee’s autograph on it (long story, but suffice it to say McGee may have had a few cocktails prior to the signing) and perched in a display case is a game-worn helmet autographed by none other than Jerry Kramer, the author of both “Instant Replay” and his sequel, “Distant Replay.”
A five-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1969, Kramer’s “Distant Replay” was published in 1985 a year after a reunion in Green Bay was held for the Packers who played in Super Bowl I. The idea for the reunion came from one of the most popular of the older Packers, Fred “Fuzzy” Thurston.
In the book, Kramer said the weekend was driven by nostalgia and compared it to “The Big Chill.” As in the movie, the pervasive presence for the weekend, Coach Vince Lombardi, was dead.
Kramer lamented the fact that some of his teammates were also missing. By that 1984 reunion, Henry Jordan had died of a heart attack at 42 in 1977. The man who played next to him on the defensive line, Lionel Aldridge, wasn’t there either. A mental breakdown that had left him homeless and his whereabouts were unknown.
Aldridge would eventually rally and become a spokesman for mental health issues. Inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1988, he died of a heart attack in 1998, two days before his 57th birthday.
Aldridge outlived a number of his teammates. Travis Williams died in 1991, followed by Ron Kostelnik in 1993 and Lee Roy Caffey in 1994. 1998 also claimed Nitschke and Elijah Pitts.
By the 2000s, the Packers who had been around for the Glory Days—men we remembered as being larger than life—were becoming more and more fragile, battling heart disease, bad knees, bad hips, Alzheimers and everything else that comes with the so-called Golden Years.
Attrition began at a faster rate. McGee died in a fall off his roof in 2007. Cornerback Bob Jeter passed in 2008. Gale Gillingham died in 2011 at 67. Bob Skoronski was 84 when he passed in 2018 and Thurston, who Gillingham had replaced at guard, died in 2014 at 80.
After being a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kramer was finally elected in 2018 at age 82. He and center Ken Bowman (77) are all that remain from the starting offensive line in the Ice Bowl, perhaps the most famous game in Packers history, featuring Kramer’s most famous block.
Of the 40 members of that Super Bowl I Packers team invited to the 1985 reunion, 23 have passed away. The youngest, Jim Grabowski—one of the Gold Dust twins with Donny Anderson—is 76. The average age of the surviving Packers is 79.29. Kramer and the original Golden Boy, Paul Hornung, are the oldest at 84.
Some of Starr’s favorite targets are still around: Carroll Dale (82), Boyd Dowler (83), Bob Long (79) and Marv Fleming (78). The defense has been decimated, although one of the best, linebacker Dave Robinson, is 79 and still going strong.
Recent years, though, have been particularly cruel to the Green and Gold and Gray. Gregg was one of several Packers to pass away in 2019, at the age of 85. Starr, who had been fired as head coach just as he’d begun to master the job, died May 26 of that year, also at 85.
Then along comes 2020 and takes Doug Hart on New Year’s Day at 80, Willie Wood on Feb. 3 at 83, Willie Davis on April 15 at 85 and now Adderley.
The Packers of old were our heroes and they seemed invincible. But when it comes to age, sadly, this is a fight ultimately no one wins.