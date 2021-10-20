I’m not taking questions right now related to the Bears-Packers game. I’m just waiting for the Packers to dump Aaron Rodgers and the franchise to fall into the crapper. It’s coming, Packer fans. It’s coming. But as of right now, please leave me alone.
I’m also ignoring baseball until the offseason begins. Watching the Dodgers pitching fall apart, knowing the Brewers did a great job keeping their arms fresh for the playoff run, is incredibly frustrating. Granted, the Dodgers pitching may not have fallen apart against the worst offense in baseball, but still, it’s frustrating to watch. Milwaukee could have done it...if anybody knew how to hit.
So what will I talk about? The new cantina crispy melt taco from Taco Bell? It’s great. The weather turning to flannel season? Also great. My son destroying everything in our house? Not as great.
But how about something that is beyond great. That is beyond wonderful. That is beyond everything I’ve experienced before. That thing was the Milwaukee Bucks getting their NBA title rings last night.
I was sitting in an after hours Zoom PD for work (as exciting as it sounds) when I remembered the game was on. I flipped over to see GM Jon Horst getting his ring and then the players. Sidenote, if you haven’t seen the championship ring, go to Twitter and search “Bucks ring” and there is an incredible video of the thing. It’s huge. It’s says “Fear the Deer” and “Bucks in 6.” And it’s awesome.
I have never had my team win a title, and I said afterwards that it had a slightly empty feeling. Not that I didn’t enjoy the Bucks winning...I most certainly did. But it was a build up for a moment. The moment happened. The moment ended. And my life moved on.
But there was something about watching the ring ceremony that gave me all the feels again. See Portis, Holliday, Lopez, and Pat get their rings was great. For the rest of their lives, they get to say they were NBA champions. Shoot, Mamandi Diakite got a ring. No idea who that guy was, but he’s an NBA champion! (Josh has been a Mamandi guy from day 1, though.)
But then they came to Khris Middleton. A guy who signed an extension back when the Bucks were bad. A guy the Bucks got as a sort of throw-in when they dealt Brandon Jennings. A guy who is never considered a superstar, but sure played like one a few times during the postseason. His ovation was loud and well-deserved. But there was one louder. And more deserving.
Giannis, of course, was last. You saw him in the background staring at the video board during the video montage before they gave out the rings. You could see him soaking it all in, taking nothing for granted, and truly remembering the feeling of carrying a team to a title.
He came out, took the ring, gave a huge hug to Jim Paschke, the now retired voice of the Bucks who was MC-ing, and then watched the banner be unveiled. He stared so intently as the banner was revealed (in perhaps the slowest banner reveal ever) and I couldn’t help but get goosebumps.
Giannis could have left. He could have gone to the Nets or the Lakers or the Warriors and played with other superstars and won multiple titles. Honestly, considering the current state of the NBA, I expected him to and wouldn’t even have been that upset (after like a five year cooling off period...which would have been 15 years shorter than Josh’s cooling off period. I think he’s still upset about Molitor leaving).
But Giannis, based on every article and podcast I’ve consumed, is truly different. He is so humble, honest, and sincere and clearly trusts the Bucks and the front office enough that he stayed in Milwaukee, a franchise that last won a title when Jim Franz was still considered a young(ish) man. That’s a long time ago!
I loved seeing him get the ring, the symbol for all they accomplished, and how he cherished it. But then I also loved that he went out and helped destroy the other best team in the East without two key parts of the lineup in Portis and Donte. That was a nice cherry on the sundae. Or the sour cream on the cantina crispy melt taco, if you will.
The Bucks may not win another title, but this one sure felt good. However, I would very much like them to win another title because now that I’ve gotten one I would like many more please. I can see why Packer fans are so insufferable.
I was 10 for 14 last week. I am still in 13th, 3 points behind Josh, but I feel better about myself, and isn’t that all that really matters?
Picks: Browns, Packers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots, Panthers, Ravens, Eagles, Rams, Cardinals, Bucs, 49ers, Saints.