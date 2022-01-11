WACO, Texas —Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a 65-62 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.
The 19th-ranked Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the 3 from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.
Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago.
Baylor was the last Division I team to lose this season. Fifth-ranked Southern California (13-1) was also undefeated before a 75-69 loss at Stanford earlier Tuesday.
Davion Warren hit two free throws for the Red Raiders with 22 seconds left before a timeout. Baylor then moved the ball around with Flagler passing to Akinjo, who bobbled the ball at the top top of the key before gathering it and taking a 3-pointer that hit off the front of the rim as time expired.
PRO BASKETBALL
CHICAGO —Nikola Vučević scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Detroit Pistons 133-87 on Tuesday night.
DeRozan sat for most of the final 16 minutes but still added seven assists. Eastern Conference-leading Chicago won after its season-best nine-game winning streak ended Sunday in Dallas.
Josh Jackson scored 16 points and Saddiq Bey added 14 for the Pistons, who had won two straight.
PRO FOOTBALL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired.
The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate.
Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons, including an embarrassing 4-13 mark this past season. The campaign ended with a six-game losing streak in which the offense did almost nothing with quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined with a neck injury.