CLINTON, Wis. — Felicia Teubert has her long-term future all sown up.
It's the short-term that she's focused on now.
Teubert, a Clinton senior, recently announced her commitment to continue her softball career at Rock Valley College.
Before she crosses the state line and begins playing for one of the most successful NJCAA teams in the country, Teubert would like to get more action on the diamond, and on the basketball court.
Teubert was a key member of last season's Clinton basketball team, which reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final.
At last week's Clinton school board meeting, Teubert represented all of Clinton's student-athletes when she gave a speech advocating the board to let the winter athletes compete.
""I just felt like it was important to step up and say something," Teubert said. "I'm not big on public speaking, but when you're talking about something you believe in, it makes it a lot easier. Sports are so important, especially for the seniors. The board decided that they were going to delay their final decision until Dec. 2, but I hope they let us play after that."
Teubert's affection for Rock Valley goes back several year.
"I just knew I wanted to go there ever since I was a freshman," Teubert said. "I love the program. They've done an amazing job and it fits me very well. And of course I'm excited to join a winning program."
Teubert, who earned honorable mention All-Rock Valley Conference as a pitcher her sophomore season, was poised for a breakout junior campaign for an improving Clinton squad when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, canceling the season.
She played a scaled-down travel softball season with Big Dogs, a program based out of Rockford.
"Our summer was very different," Teubert said. "Some of the tournaments were canceled, but we also got to play in a decent amount. Sometimes we would just play one-day events that were round-robins and not tournament-style, and we had to social distance, with only half the girls in the dugout. It was definitely strange."
Teubert said defense is the strength of her game.
"I love the challenge of playing shortstop," Teubert said. "I try to be an all-around player that can do anything, but I really love playing shortstop."
Rock Valley coach Darin Monroe said he's looking forward to having Teubert be a part of the program.
"Felicia is someone who we have continued to watch get better and better over the years," Monroe said. "She can hit for power and average and has the ability to play anywhere on the infield. Each time we watched her play, we liked her more and more."
Teubert remains focused on her time with the Cougars.
"I'm just hoping we can get back on the diamond this spring," Teubert said. "It's been a year and a half already since I've been able to play with my teammates, and I've always dreamed about going out big my senior year."