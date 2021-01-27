As the temperature continues to go down, Team Heat continues to rise.
The 16U fastpitch team went 6-0 over the weekend to win the Perfect Game 16U Winter Blowout Tournament in Burlington, Iowa.
Based in Janesville, Team Heat outscored opponents 41-6, allowing only one earned run. Hannah Bolly, who lives in Beloit and attends Janesville Parker, was named MVP Pitcher and the tournament MVP award went to McKenna Young of Brodhead as she hit .750 with three homers and nine RBI. She also didn’t allow a a run in 12 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 19.
Team Heat is riding a 16-game winning streak, has won three straight tournaments and is 30-6 overall. Classified an A team by Perfect Game, they are currently ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin 16U A by USSSA and 47th nationally. Jason Mayer is the head coach and Joe Rose and JJ Young are his assistants.
Team Heat plans on playing in the USSSA Class A National Championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Paige Hendricks (Clinton), Emily Becker (Lakeside Lutheran) and Grace Schnell (Milton) are Class of 2022 and the remainder of the team will graduate in 2023: Young, Bolly, Ryleigh Rose (Turner), Evelyn Hamburg (Williams Bay), Nariyah Lot (Janesville Parker), Madelyn Mayer (Craig), Delaney Milanowski (River Valley), Teagan Peterson (Stoughton) and Mikayla Peterson (South Beloit).
Hendricks (.462), Lot (.462), Schnell (.417), Bolly (.400 and Milanowski (.400) all hit .400 or better in the tournament.