Tampa Bay faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory Tampa Bay will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto By The Associated Press Nov 3, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, second in the Atlantic)Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 6.5BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs recorded 336 assists on 186 total goals last season.Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning recorded 299 assists on 180 total goals last season.The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.