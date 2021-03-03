BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial volleyball team doesn't have a lot of time to put it all together in this strange mini-season.
They do, however, have the talent.
The Purple Knights return several players from last year's squad, highlighted by first-team all-Big Eight senior Rebekkah De Kok.
Beloit Memorial was swept by Milton in the season's first match Tuesday night, but Knights coach Kim Gamble said the outing provided plenty of coaching material.
"We found our rhythm there in the second game and that's something we can build on," Gamble said. "We didn't play up to our capabilities in the first match, but we talked about a lot of the things after, and we feel like a lot of the issues are very fixable."
De Kok will be greatly helped in the middle by Jackie Papst, who Gamble said has stood out early in the season.
"Jackie has come off a fantastic club season and has looked dramatically better this year than she did last year," Gamble said. "We're going to focus on making her a key part of the offense this year because of how much better she's gotten."
Kylee Arn, who played the libero role last year for the Knights, is now employed as the setter. Isabell Churchill moved from the middle to the right side, and Jenni Caro will be serving as the libero, while Mizahna Burner has proven to be a versatile performer.
"We have a lot of experience, but we also have a lot of kids that are performing new roles," Gamble said. "I think the senior class is putting a lot of pressure on their own shoulders, and we just have been stressing to them to get out there and have fun. This might be the most talented team I've ever had, and it's just a matter of putting it all together."
Beloit Memorial's current policy is to allow zero fans into the building, which presents another challenge for Gamble's squad.
"Having no fans is definitely a challenge, especially in a place like the Barkin," Gamble said. "It gets so quiet in there. And having our chairs spaced out like they were, not being able to sit as one team on the sideline, that's not easy. When we scrimmaged Clinton there on Monday, I think at times we struggled to focus because it was all so new."
Numbers across the board are solid for the Knights.
"We are able to field four teams across three levels," Gamble said. "And that's what is normal for us. We are a little down in overall numbers, but we have a big sophomore class, and everyone at the varsity level that I expected to come out to play did come out."
Gamble said that the group will get together this week to talk specific goals for the season, which will feature no postseason play.
"We want to sit down with the girls and hear it straight from them what they'd like to accomplish," Gamble said. "I don't want us to be satisfied with just competing. I know this group has the ability to go out and win games in this conference, and we've just got to go out there and prove it."
The Knights will be back in action Thursday when they play at Evansville.