GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s T’Aira Boyance continued her stellar season with an outstanding outing and Natathniel Otis put the region on notice at the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
The Buccaneers men took fourth place in the meet with 92 points. Ripon (193) finished in first place followed by Grinnell (149) and Monmouth (110.50). Knox (85) took fifth followed by Illinois College (55.50), Cornell (53), Lawrence (37) and Lake Forest (4).
Beloit’s women finished fifth (89). Ripon sealed the team sweep by taking first (180) followed by Cornell (137), Monmouth (121) and Grinnell (113). Illinois College was sixth (62) followed by Lawerence (36), Knox (33) and Lake Forest College (8).
Boyance was named the Women’s Track Performer of the Year and capped her amazing senior season with a bundle of first places at Grinnell College.
Boyance finished first in the 200 (25.01) and the 400 (57.86). She also anchored the first-place 4x100 relay with Jordyn McDonald, Alanya Furch and Hannah Welte (48.22).
Candis Damste, Furch, McDonald and Boyance also won the 4x400 (3:57.28). McDonald also grabbed second in the 100 (12.49) and third in the 200 (25.28). Furch took third in the 400 (59.74).
Welte continued her solid weekend with a first-place finish in the 400 hurdles (1:05.87).
Elizabeth Kalk led the way for the Bucs in the field events by finishing second in the high jump (5-1.75). Hadja Bayo finished sixth in the discus (119-05).
Otis, who was named Newcomer of the Year, ended his freshman season with a sweep of the hurdles. He was first in the 110 (15.73) and the 400 (55.00). He also ran a leg of Beloit’s second-place 4x400 with Alexandre Atou, Ahmasi Martin and Brandon Joly (3:21.54).
Atou added on to his nice day with a third-place finish in the 400 (49.83).
Emiliano Reyes was the Bucs’ top thrower after he placed third in the shot put (44-6).
Diontia Charles added a third place in the field events for Beloit in the javelin (148-5) while Michael Myles was fourth in the high jump (6-1.5).