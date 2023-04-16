BELOIT—Beloit College’s T’Aira Boyance and Jordyn McDonald showed out on their home track as the duo dominated several sprinters’ events at the Beloit Relays at the Strong Stadium Complex on Saturday.

Boyance finished first in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 12.29 seconds while McDonald was close behind in second place (12.37). The duo went 1-2 in the same order in the 200 with Boyance finishing in 25.52 seconds while McDonald recorded a time of 26.08.

