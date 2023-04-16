BELOIT—Beloit College’s T’Aira Boyance and Jordyn McDonald showed out on their home track as the duo dominated several sprinters’ events at the Beloit Relays at the Strong Stadium Complex on Saturday.
Boyance finished first in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 12.29 seconds while McDonald was close behind in second place (12.37). The duo went 1-2 in the same order in the 200 with Boyance finishing in 25.52 seconds while McDonald recorded a time of 26.08.
The two were also a part of two winning relays including the first-place 4x100 (48.68) with Alayna Furch and Hannah Welte and the No. 1 4x400 with Furch and Candis Damste (3:58.47).
The first placements helped the Buccaneer’s women finish fourth out of nine teams; the men also placed fourth. St. Norbert’s men and women both took first.
Boyance added a fifth-place finish in the long jump (4.70 5-15) to her day’s accomplishments.
The Bucs’ 4x100 team of Jaeonie Echols, Damste, Darcel Royster and Rose Loos-Austin finished fourth (52.91). Furch continued her strong day with a second in the 400 (1:01.49) while Loos-Austin (1:03.48) and Damste (1:03.68) were fourth and fifth.
Welte also had a solid showing in the hurdles with a sixth-place finish in the 100 (17.10) and winning the 400 (1:06.33). Liz Kalk had a second place in the high jump (1.6’ 5.25).
Freshman Nathaniel Otis gave the Beloit men one of their biggest highlights by winning the 400 hurdles (57.16) while Quintin Lottig finished fifth (1:02.81). Diontia Charles won the high jump for the Bucs (1.87 6-1.25) and Michael Myles was fifth (1.72 5-7.75).
The 4x100 team of Ajani Joseph, Alexandre Atou, Otis and Ahmasi Martin placed third (43.15) while the team of Atou, Otis, Martin and Brandon Joly was fourth in the 4x400 (3:28.40).
Atou was third in the 400 (51.05) and Martin finished third in the 200 (23.34).
Otis (16.04) and Azeez Ganiyu (16.40) finished 3-4 in the 110 hurdles. Ganiyu was also sixth in the 100 (11.30).
Emiliano Reyes’ highest finish was in the shot put, where he placed sixth (13.07 42-10.75).
WOMEN’S RESULTS:
Team scores: St. Norbert 176, Ripon 105, Carroll 101, Beloit 99, Concordia 85, Monmouth 85, Lawrence 52, Sauk Valley 25, Unattached 17, Lake Forest 14, Atlanta Track Club 6.
100 meters: 1, Boyance (B), 12.29; 2, McDonald (B), 12:37. 200: 1, Boyance (B), 25.52; 2, McDonald (B), 26.08. 400: 1, Rahn (R), 1:01.1; 2, Furch (B) 1:01.49; 4, Loos-Austin (B), 1:03.48; 5, Damste (B), 1:03.68. 800: 1, Van Grinsven (Con), 2:26.41; 8, Czuj (B), 2:41.48. 1500: 1, Cortez (R), 4:58.95; 10, Valentine (B), 5:32.46. 5000: 1, Reddeman (Car), 19:35.69. 10,000: 1, Bartel (Con), 39:37.91; 10, De Montigny (B), 46:59.33 100 H: 1, Miller (R), 14.97; 6, Welte (B), 17.10. 400 H: 1, Welte (B), 1:06.33. 3000 steeplechase: 1, Mosconi (R), 12:30.19 4x100 relay: 1, Beloit (McDonald, Furch, Welte, Boyance), 48.68; 4, Beloit (Echols, Damste, Royster, Loos-Austin) 52.91. 4x400 relay: 1, Beloit (Damste, Furch, McDonald, Boyance), 3:58.47. High jump: 1, Meyers (SV), 1.63m, 5-4.25; 2, Kalk (B), 1.63m, 5-4.25, Pole vault: 1, Kowalkowski (SN), 3.75m, 12-3.50; 13, Loos-Austin (B), 2.55m, 8-4.25. Long jump: 1, Spaeth (SN), 5.44m, 17-10.25; 5, Boyance (B), 4.70m, 15-5. Triple jump: 1, Spaeth (SN), 11.88m, 38-11.75. Shot put: 1, Uitenbroek (Car), 13.87m, 45-6.25; 15, Bayo (B), 10.24m, 33-7.25. Discus: 1, Uitenbroek (Car), 44.41m, 145-8; 16, Bayo (B), 31.44m, 103-2. Hammer: 1, Uitenbroek (Car), 48.86m, 160-4; 17, Taylor (B), 34.57m, 113-5. Javelin: 1, Panka (SN), 38.23m, 125-5; 9, Kalk (B), 27.48m, 90-2.
MEN’S RESULTS:
Team scores: St. Norbert 147.5, Carroll 147, Ripon 135, Beloit 77, Lawrence 76, Monmouth 69, Unattached 40, Concordia 28, Sauk Valley 23.5, Lake Forest 9.
100 meters: 1, Lind (Car), 11.00; 6, Ganiyu (B), 11.30 200: 1, Ratcliff (Car), 23.02; 3, Martin (B), 23.34; 6, DeGeorge (B), 23.80 400: 1, Bruce (SV), 50.69; 3, Atou (B), 51.05 800: 1, Johnson (SN), 1:56.70. 1500: 1, Adams (Car), 4:02.16; 10, Cortinas (B), 4:48.24. 5000: 1, Sanderfoot (Car), 15:46.56; 9, Eichfeld (B), 20:49.08 10,000: 1, Mickelson (SN), 37:04.60 110 H: 1, Marra (Car), 14.96; 3, Otis (B), 16.04; 4, Ganiyu (B), 16.40. 400 H: 1, Otis (B), 57.16; 5, Lottig (B), 1:02.81. 3000 steeplechase: 1, Bolder (SN), 10:13.49. 4x100 relay: 1, Ripon, 42.04; 3, Beloit (Joseph, Atou, Otis, Martin), 43.15. 4x400 relay: 1, Carroll, 3:22.51; 4, Beloit (Atou, Martin, Otis, Joly), 3:28.40. High jump: 1, Charles (B), 1.87m, 6-1.50; 5, Myles (B), 1.72m, 5-7.75. Pole vault: 1, Gray (R), 5.10m, 16-8.75. Long jump: 1, Benjamin (L), 6.54m, 21-5.50; 8, Bhandari (B), 5.64m, 18-6. Triple jump: 1, Gray (R), 13.70m, 44-11.50. Discus: 1, Hermsen (Car), 56.76m, 186-3; 8, Reyes (B), 38.60m, 126-8. Shot put: 1, Hermsen (Car), 16.02m, 52-6.75; 6, Reyes (B), 13.07m, 42-10.75. Hammer : 1, Hermsen (Car), 57.05m, 187-2; 7, Reyes (B), 43.61m, 143-1 Javelin: 1, Potratz (Unat), 56.34m, 184-10; 8, Anderson (B), 44.18m, 144-11.