CLINTON—Right there on the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field heat sheets is a reminder of what Sylvia Johansen is capable of.
For each event, the competitors are listed, along with their seed times or distances, letting readers know who the favorites are.
Above that, though, is a little line that lists the state record. In the 100 meter dash, right there in black and white, it reads: State Record: 11.95. 2019. Sylvia Johansen, Clinton.
SylJo thrilled local supporters and, no doubt, shocked others when she broke the state record as a freshman, easily taking down the field in the process.
After sophomore season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johansen has cruised to victories in each of her meets this season, with one exception: She placed second to a freshman from Stoughton, a Divison 1 school.
What she hasn’t done, at least not yet, is approach that magical 11.95 she set on a clear, warm day in June two years ago.
Johansen’s seed time entering the meet is 12.73, which lists her as the eighth-fastest runner in the field.
Those numbers, though, are a bit misleading. Johansen did run a 12.30 in the sectional preliminaries, which would place her atop the listed seed times.
“Seed times are very deceiving at sectionals and at state,” Clinton coach Jacob Standiford said. “In those meets, the objective is to advance. You can’t win state at sectionals. I think the fastest girl this year ran a 12.1 in May, and she’s seeded seventh. Sylvia isn’t concerned with it, and I know I’m not. If she’s going to repeat as state champion, she has to run faster than everyone else. She doesn’t need to run an 11.9 again. I’m very comfortable with where she’s at right now.”
Johansen said she’s confident heading into Friday.
“I feel like I’m where I want to be,” Johansen said. “If you look back at my freshman year, I’m actually ahead of where I was then. And the seed times, I don’t pay attention to them. They came from different sectionals, with different conditions, against different competition. And everyone runs faster at state, anyways.”
While she has a title to defend in the 100, Johansen also has a terrific opportunity to take the crown in the 200. After finishing second in the 200 at the state meet as a freshman with a 25.1, Johansen is currently the fifth seed at 26.06 heading into Friday’s Division 2 meet.
Johansen said there are times where she does feel the weight of being a defending champion and a state record-holder.
“The shortened season has affected just about everyone,” Standiford said. “Not having 13 weeks to train is a big deal. But her speed endurance is much better than it was as a freshman. She’s seeded fifth, but I believe she’ll be right in competition for that title as well.”
“I feel a lot of pressure, but mainly because I’m afraid in disappointing people,” Johansen said. “But overall, I feel more confident than I did freshman year. I think I might have more competition this year, but that might just be because I’m more aware of that this time around. I’m not worrying about anybody else’s time, I’m just going to go out there and run my hardest.”
Johansen won’t be the only Cougar competing in La Crosse. Caleb Bauer, a senior, qualified for the meet after finishing third in the Whitewater Sectional with a 136-foot, 6-inch effort in the discus.
That effort has him seeded 11th out of 16 throwers. After a football season that earned him All-Area honors as a two-way lineman, Bauer has the chance to end his career with a bang.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Standiford, who also served as his football coach, said. “Over the course of the last four years, he’s worked extremely hard in both track and football, so to see him have this level of success is great. He’s seeded 11th now, but he’s got an opportunity to move up a little bit. At this meet, I’ve seen it in both shot put and discus, some guys just for whatever reason don’t come anywhere close to their PR’s and the order can really shuffle around.”
Brodhead-Juda will also be sending a strong contingent to the D 2 field.
Distance runner Madelynn McIntyre will compete in the 1600 and 3200, while Kalena Riemer will be in the 800.
Addison Yates and Josiah Engen both qualified in the high jump, while Yates also made it in the long jump.