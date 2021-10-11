BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide and the Hononegah Indians had several terrific performances in the Beloit Invitational, held Saturday at the Dick Vogel Natatorium.
Hononegah placed fifth in the 15-team meet, which was won easily by Middleton, with Verona placing second.
The Purple Tide placed eighth.
Hononegah’s Avery Miles won the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:57.47, while Gracie Colvin won both the 100-freestyle (52.83) and the 100-backstroke (1:00.55).
The Indians placed third in the 200-freestyle relay, with a team of Colvin, Nordgren, Autumn Clark and Avery Miles. Beloit Memorial’s top finish came in the 100-medley relay, where they placed sixth (58.33) with a team of Ellie Saladar, Kassidy Thomas, Norah Saladar and Kori Burnett.
Hononegah’s 200 medley relay of Colvin, Amber Goldhagen, Miles and Autumn Clark also finished sixth (1:58.46). Miles was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.77).
The Tide will be back in the pool Friday when they host Janesville Craig.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team fell 25-19, 26-24, 25-23 to Madison Memorial at Barkin Arena Monday night.
Danny Armelin led the squad with 13 kills. Drew Kleinschmidt had 18 assists and 11 kills, while Kai Wong had 11 assists and eight kills.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit Turner’s Lydia Seifarth continued her outstanding season with a fourth-place finish in the large school race at Saturday’s Baertschi Invite in Albany. Seifarth ran a 20:44.
Clinton sophomore Paige Damman placed fourth in the small school race with a 22:06, while Emma Maly recorded a 10th-place finish with a 22:36.
Mekhi Ott led Turner in the boys large-school race with a 30th-place finish and a time of 19:38.
In the boys small-school race, Clinton finished third as a team despite missing top runner Quinn McCabe.
Senior Jost Hornboestl placed eighth with an 18:16, while freshman Reagan Flickinger was 11th with an 18:23.
BOYS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Little Chute 71, New Glarus/Monticello 76, Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 99, Evansville 121, Platteville 157, Oregon 165, Janesville Parker 182, Deerfield/Cambridge 186, Beloit Turner 205
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Yordanos Zelinski (Ore) 16:46.0; 2. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 16:53.6; 3. Riley Huss (LC) 17:12.2; 17. Logan Risseeuw (JP) 18:30.5
BOYS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Poynette 57, Albany 101, Clinton 121, Holy Family 125, Iowa-Grant 129, Belleville 151, Tri State Homeschool 175, Pardeeville 188, Fennimore 212, Wauzeka-Steuben 232, Marshall 254, Brodhead/Juda 278, Orfordville Parkview 349
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Carter Scholey (Bell) 17:05.7; 2. Tucker Johnson (Poy) 17:20.9; 3. Mason Aide (IG) 17:41.5; 8. Jost Hornbostel (Clin) 18:16.9
GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Little Chute 55, New Glarus/Monticello 86, Oregon 89, Monroe 110, Mount Horeb 122, Platteville 125, Evansville 171, Deerfield/Cambridge 176, Beloit Turner 235
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 19:50.8; 2. Ella Pahl (LC) 20:26.4; 3. Rhya Brandemuehl (MH) 20:38.5; 4. Lydia Seifarth (BT) 20:44.8; 13. Rosemary Gallagher (Ev) 21:20.7
GIRLS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Albany 25, Poynette 76, Brodhead/Juda 102, Iowa-Grant 102, Orfordville Parkview 129, Tri State Homeschool 132, Belleville 132
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Mckenna Broughton (Alb) 20:42.6; 2. Kope Connolly (IG) 21:10.7; 3. Ava Ahnen (Alb) 21:14.4; 4. Paige Damman (Clinton) 22:06.65; 10. Emma Maly (Clinton) 22:36.2