BELOIT—Brynn Swanson parked the first pitch she saw in Monday’s game over the left field fence.
She didn’t see another offering for the remainder of the afternoon in a 12-2, six-inning Beloit Memorial victory over Madison La Follette at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“That was a lot of fun,” Swanson said. “I just wish I had seen more than one pitch, especially since it wasn’t a close game.”
She might have only seen one pitch, but she delivered six innings worth for the Knights in the circle. Not a pitcher by trade, Swanson is doing what she can for the young Knights team.
“I sat her down before the season started and told her she was going to have to pitch for us,” Beloit Memorial coach Jen Pozzani said. “She’s a natural shortstop, and that’s where she’ll play at Rock Valley next year. But this is where we needed her this year, and she’s really stepped up and not only done well on the field, but she’s been a great leader for us as well.
“She’s never had to assume that role before, but we’ve got a really young team this year, and she’s showing them by example how to be a good ballplayer.”
Swanson said she expects a lot from her team, youth or not.
“I want them to work just as hard as I’m working when I’m pitching,” Swanson said. “When I found out that I’d be pitching for sure this season, it was tough at first because I love playing shortstop. But my teammates know that I’m giving my all pitching, and I expect them to do the same for me behind me.”
Swanson received plenty of support from her teammates Monday, both in the field and at the plate.
After Swanson allowed a solo home run in the first inning, Mandi Franks led off the first with a single and was sacrificed to second by Natalie Bosco. Swanson followed with the homer, and Beloit would add another tally thanks to a La Follette error to make it 3-1.
Jaelyn Ryan cracked a two-run double in the third inning to extend the Knights’ advantage to 5-1. Franks singled, stole a base and came around to score in the fifth to make it 6-1, and the Knights took advantage of shoddy Lancer defense in the fifth to score four times to make it 10-1.
Franks added an RBI triple in the sixth to end the game prematurely and finish her afternoon with four hits.
“Mandi has done a great job stepping up for us,” Pozzani said. “Her leadership, along with Brynn, has been outstanding.”
Franks said the Knights did a solid job adjusting to a different style of pitching.
“We really bounced back well from our loss to Middleton,” Franks said. “We went from losing by 10 runs to winning by 10 runs. Middleton had a really fast pitcher, and today wasn’t as fast, so we had to adjust and we did that well.”
Pozzani said the entire season could be about adjustments.
“We’re a really young team,” Pozzani said. “We are young in age, but we’ve got a lot of kids who play a lot of ball. Our freshman, Ally Gustafson really hit the ball well today and she made a lot of nice plays at third. To ask a freshman to do that in the Big Eight, that’s putting a lot on her plate, and she has stepped up. We just want to show continued improvement as the season goes on.”
Monday’s boxscore
La Follette 100 001—2
Beloit 320 142—12
WP-Swanson; LP: Stram. Leading hitters: Franks 4x5; Swanson 1x1, HR; Ryan 2x4, 2 RBI.