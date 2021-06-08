BELOIT—The 61st annual Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois (SWANI) Golf Tournament will be held July 3 at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
The 18-hole medal play is open to all male amateurs. The rain date is July 4.
The entry fee is $35 and does not include greens fees. Each player is responsible for his own greens fees.
Competition will be in five flights as well a new 55-and-over Senior Division. Trophies will be awarded for each flight.
Entry blanks are available at Krueger-Haskell and the deadline to enter is June 27. Starting times will be available at kruegerhaskellgolf.com by June 29.
The 39th annual Great SWANI Open Scramble will be held Aug. 21 at Krueger-Haskell and Aug. 22 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. The 36-hole two-man scratch scramble has an entry fee of $50 per team. Greens fees are not included.
To be eligible each player must have a combined USGA handicap of 12 or more. Professionals play at a zero handicap. There is a new Senior Division. Both players must be 60-or-over.
Entry blanks are available at Krueger-Haskell and Riverside. The field is limited to the first 75 teams. Entries close Aug. 11.