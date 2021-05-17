BELOIT—Konnor Giddley and Connor Hughes grew up wearing the blue and gold.
The fact that the sophomores are helping lead the charge for an undefeated Turner baseball team? That would be the definition of “living the dream” for both talented players.
Hughes’ oldest brother JC started at Turner before transferring to Beloit Memorial, while brother Ryan was a staple in the Trojan lineup during his years at Turner.
“I was the bat boy starting in sixth grade,” Hughes said. “I saw how the culture was, and felt like it was really important to be able to work my way up to that. When we got canceled last year, it was really disappointing because it was finally my turn to play.”
Giddley always seemed to be around, whether it was watching sisters Kailyn and Kelsie Packard pitch at the softball diamond, or holding competitions in the batting cages with other youngsters as the baseball games went on in the background.
“That’s what you thought of growing up,” Giddley said. “Just getting a chance to put on the uniform. It’s been a great experience to finally be able to do that, and the start we’ve had has made it even more fun.”
The 9-0 Trojans are set for another busy week as they play Brodhead twice before traveling to McFarland Friday.
Giddley has been a major force for the Trojans, hitting at the top of the order, playing an outstanding shortstop when he’s not toeing the rubber.
Hughes shook off shoulder surgery in August to be fully healthy and ready to roll this spring. A terrific defensive center fielder, Hughes is also off to a solid start at the plate that included a two-double, four RBI performance last week against McFarland.
Turner coach Jeff Clowes said that the early returns on the talented sophomore class have been impressive.
“This is a group that’s really stuck together in three sports,” Clowes said. “They’ve stuck together in football, basketball and baseball. They’ve had parents that have always had them involved in a lot of things, and that goes a long way. Connor has been in our program for so long that he’s actually played a big role in carrying our culture forward.
“Last year was tough, because we had a big freshman group but also a big senior group. That was going to be the year to bridge things together, and we lost that. So Connor and these other high-impact kids that are sophomores have provided a lot of excitement.”
Giddley and Hughes are hardly the only sophomores to contribute. Will Lauterbach threw a no-hitter against East Troy in his first varsity start and is a regular in the Trojan lineup.
Lauterbach’s sister Lindsey was a multi-sport athlete for the Trojans and Will is happy to carry on the tradition.
“I was always hanging around the diamond,” Lauterbach said with a laugh. “You just saw everybody working hard and doing their best, and that’s what I wanted. This has always been a winning program, and being part of it now feels really good.”
Eric Halon has pitched some solid innings and is a solid defensive infielder as well.
“I love working every day with all the guys,” Halon said. “They have been so supportive from day one. Every practice is fun, and we’re out here every day ready to compete. I know I’m going to get better every night playing on this team.”
Clowes said the upperclassmen deserve a lot of credit for the youngsters’ success.
“What you’re seeing out of these sophomores, that couldn’t happen without the support of the upperclassmen,” Clowes said. “We have some guys that have just been really selfless in accepting roles that might not be ideal for them. That’s been huge for our chemistry. We fight tooth and nail every day in practice and that’s been a huge part of our success.”