SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—Rico Yarbrough threw down a dunk just before the buzzer to end the first half as Beloit Memorial took a 36-34 lead against Sun Prairie West in Big Eight boys basketball Thursday night.
The Wolves didn’t let the Purple Knights spoil their party, though. In the first game ever played in their new gym, they took charge in the second half and went on to post a 73-53 victory.
“They ultimately wore us down and it got away from us late,” Beloit first-year head coach Todd Marks said.
Yarbrough had a career-high 21 points for the Knights (0-2). They also got nine points apiece from Fazion Farr and Amare Hereford.
The Knights are back in action at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to Verona.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: EVANSVILLE 51, BELOIT TURNER 40: At Evansville, Ava Brandenburg poured in 26 points and the host Blue Devils bounced visiting Turner in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball action Thursday night.
Brandenburg had three treys and 17 points in the first half as the Blue Devils took a 28-23 lead. They outscored Turner 23-17 in the second half as the Trojans were just 3-of-12 at the free throw line after halftime.
Nadilee Fernandez bucked that trend, hitting all three of her foul shots and leading Turner with 12 points. Jayla Hodges also reached double figures with 11 points.
• JEFFERSON 43, BIG FOOT 21: The host Chiefs couldn’t get much going on offense all night against the visiting Eagles in Walworth. Jefferson led 17-11 at halftime and then took charge in the second half as they outscored Big Foot 26-10.
The Eagles had three players score in double figures: Aeryn Messman with 12 and both Libby Krause and Alexis Dobson with 10 apiece.
Addie Larson had seven points to lead the Chiefs with all of her scoring coming in the first half.