SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—Rico Yarbrough threw down a dunk just before the buzzer to end the first half as Beloit Memorial took a 36-34 lead against Sun Prairie West in Big Eight boys basketball Thursday night.

The Wolves didn’t let the Purple Knights spoil their party, though. In the first game ever played in their new gym, they took charge in the second half and went on to post a 73-53 victory.

