BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team battled Sun Prairie to a one-goal difference in two of the three periods Thursday night, but the Cardinals used a three-goal second period to post a 7-2 Big Eight Conference victory.
It was 2-1 after the first period. Sun Prairie’s Evan Luxford scored at 7:06. The Purple Knights finally answered at 16:06 as Tyler Katalin scored a power-play goal on an assist by Max Allen.
Unfortunately, Beloit (0-13-0, 0-8-0) let the Cardinals answer just 17 seconds later on a goal by Adrien Kreitlow.
While Beloit was scoreless in the second period, Sun Prairie tacked on goals by Davis Hamilton, Noah Wilk and Preston Uttech.
Tyler Rauls scored early in the third period to make it 6-1 before the Knights’ Luke Staack scored on an assist by Katalin. Jackson Hunley tallied the final goal of the game for Sun Prairie (6-5-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight)..
Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan had 50 saves through the first two periods and tacked on four more in the third before Erik Williams came on to record 17 of his own. Sun Prairie’s Easton Lemke and Blaine Egli combined for 16 saves.
• THURSDAY’S BOXSCORE: Sun Prairie 7, Beloit 2
Sun Prairie……..2 3 2—7
Beloit Memorial...1 3 2—2
FIRST PERIOD: SP, Luxford (Hamilton, Rauls), 7:06; BM, Katalin (Allen), 16:06 (pp); SP, Kreitlow (Hunley), 16:23.
SECOND PERIOD: SP, Hamilton (Luxford, Rauls), 9:18; SP, Wilk (Ayres, Rauls), 14:46; SP, Uttech (Hamilton), 16:14.