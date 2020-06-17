ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Parkview High School’s Shane Suehring has announced that he has resigned as Athletic Director and will return full-time to the classroom.
“The time commitment was conflicting more and more with my own childrens’ activities,” Suerhring said.
Guy Stricker is taking over the role as part of a newly-combined Assistant Principal/Athletic Director position.
“We have brought a lot of positive changes to Parkview during my stint as AD but I am excited to see the new ideas Guy has and where he will take things from here,” Suehring said.