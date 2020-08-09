ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—While most area athletes are resigned to the fate of missing their respective fall sports, the same doesn’t hold true in Orfordville.
The Parkview Vikings cross country team is hoping to begin practicing for its season on Monday, Aug. 17.
Vikings coach Shane Suehring said his four WIAA-allowed contact days went very well.
“We had a great showing.” Suehring said. “We had two days last week and two the week before, and we opened it up to anybody from seventh grade on up. We had 16 kids the first week and about a dozen last week. We had a few kids go on vacation and some others that had to work, but overall I was really happy with the turnout.”
Suehring said the team isn’t quite out of the woods yet when it comes to having a season.
“The WIAA has another meeting on Friday, and some decisions could be made there,” Suehring said. “The Trailways Conference will meet after that to determine what happens from there.”
Suehring believes there are ways to keep cross country safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Cross County Coaches Association shared some information with us and gave us some things to think about doing,” Suehring said. “One of them was that runners would wear a mask at the start line and the finish line. So we were looking at buying those neck gaiter masks, because those are easy for the kids to just drop them down after 100 or 200 meters, and then also to put them back up as the finish line nears.
“All of this is going to require some adjustments on the part of the kids. Even with our contact days, we had to remind them of social distancing. The days when five or six of them could just stand around next to each other and tell stories, that stuff can’t happen right now. That’s going to be up to the people in charge to enforce those expectations.”
Suehring said that meets will have to face some adjustments as well.
“Event managers are going to have to get more creative,” Suehring said. “I think we’re going to have to move to smaller meets, dual meets, tri’s or quad’s. If you do have some of those larger meets, you can start in waves. And if the WIAA feels like they need to limit spectators, we can do that. Unless you’re talking about a huge meet, we generally don’t have a ton of people coming and watching anyway. I think there are some very simple steps we can take to make this safe for everyone.”
Suehring hopes the WIAA doesn’t take an ‘all or nothing’ approach when it comes to fall sports.
“With certain sports, I can certainly see why there are concerns,” Suehring said. “But for things like golf or tennis, there is zero reason why those can’t happen. And I believe cross country is in a similar situation. It’s going to come down to somebody having to make a tough decision and saying that those sports that can safely go, should go.”
Suehring said the WIAC’s recent decision to cancel all fall sports shouldn’t impact anything done in high school.
“I’ve seen some people try to equate the two, and I don’t see it,” Suehring said. “The biggest thing with the WIAC is that they are traveling all across the state. We could have a meet in Rock Valley with three other teams and nobody would travel over 30 minutes. Its’ on a much smaller scale. I’m hoping others see it that way too, but just looking at everything that’s happened recently, I’m not super optimistic that will be the case.”