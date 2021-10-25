POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—The North Boone Vikings are developing quite a reputation for developing quarterbacks.
The Vikings have produced such stalwarts as Britton Morris (currently at Illinois State) and Logan Emmanuel. Stepping up into the role this year has been southpaw Chandler Alderman, who led the Big Northern Conference in passing despite missing one entire game and parts of another.
Alderman has helped lead the Vikings to a 5-4 record in the rugged Big Northern, and a berth in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, where they will face an 8-1 Princeton team Friday night.
First-year North Boone coach Ryan Adams was quick to deflect any credit regarding the Vikes’ high-powered attack.
“First of all, we’ve had some really talented players come through here that have made the system work,” Adams said. “But I think a lot of the credit has to go to Aaron Sullivan, who was the head coach here for so long and is still on staff as my offensive coordinator. He brought the spread offense here, and he’s doing a great job this year with the offense.”
Alderman, a junior who is also a terrific baseball player, is only in his third season of playing quarterback.
“He had never played the position until his freshman year,” Adams said. “Last season, he played on defense for the varsity, but then would go down and play quarterback for the JV team. Well, last spring the varsity only got four games, and he only got three. If anybody could’ve used the full nine games, it was him. But despite that, he’s come in and done a great job picking everything up and hitting the open receiver.”
Typically, that receiver is Will Doetch, who caught a ton of passes in the previous two seasons from Emmanuel and is doing more of the same this year.
Doetch has over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns to lead the BNC in both categories by a healthy margin.
“The first thing that jumps out about Will is that he just has great speed,” Adams said. “But the thing he’s really worked on is his quickness and agility. He finds ways to get separation and is really dangerous with the ball in his hands in the open field.”
Will’s brother Chris, a sophomore, has given the Vikings a threat in the run game, as well.
“With the spread, we use the run game more to set up the pass,” Adams said. “But the production we’ve gotten from that spot is great. It makes the defense honor the run game, which allows us to give our quarterback time to throw.”
Princeton represents a formidable foe.
The Tigers have scored at least 41 points in seven of their nine games.
“There is a reason they are 8-1,” Adams said. “Their quarterback is really good at both running and throwing the ball. They have a really good running back, and their defense is good also. They have a middle linebacker that is a really good football player. They earned that second seed.”
Although competing in the Big Northern can make for a difficult regular season,
Adams said there are benefits to playing in the rugged league.
“It definitely can be frustrating at times going up against the schedule we do,” Adams said. “But when you get to the postseason, you’ve already seen so many good teams with such different styles that it helps you be prepared for what you see.”
Friday’s first-round game kicks off at 7 p.m.