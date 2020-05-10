Injuries forced Carson Wentz to watch another quarterback lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title and put him on the sideline for playoff games in each of the next two seasons.
Now the franchise player with the big contract saw his team use a second-round pick on a quarterback who was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last year.
The Eagles didn’t draft Jalen Hurts to compete with Wentz, only to provide insurance. That hasn’t stopped some media and fans from creating a quarterback controversy and interpreting the pick as a slight against Wentz.
Constant scrutiny and intense criticism are part of the job for NFL quarterbacks. In Philly, it’s loud and consistent.
But Wentz blocks it out. He doesn’t break. He won’t allow disappointment, frustration or setbacks to bring him down. Nor does he let success—he finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 and signed a contract extension with $108 million guaranteed last summer—inflate his ego.
The reason is his strong Christian faith.
“It can be easy to get consumed with your worldly, fleshly train of thought or desires or whatever,” Wentz explained in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press this week. “But when you look at everything from an internal perspective, from a Biblical perspective, and just know that this is so much bigger than just me and my life or where I’m at in my career, football, it’s so much bigger.
“It’s God’s perfect plan. It’s his sovereignty interwoven with every one of our lives. And so for me to just fully trust, fully surrender (and say): ‘All right, God, I’m just here for surrender to you. And I want to give everything I can in my life to ultimately glorify you as best I can.’ It’s not always the easiest to kind of have that train of thought. But the Bible talks about having a renewed mind. And so for me, that’s a daily thing to have my mind renewed by the Word and just fully surrender to the Lord.”
PRO HOCKEY
ANAHEIM, Calif. —The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.
The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Guhle has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, who traded their former second-round pick to Anaheim in February 2019 along with a first-round draft pick for defenseman Brandon Montour.
