MILWAUKEE (AP)—Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night.
Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001.
The Cardinals’ longest winning streak in franchise history is 14, in 1935 with a team led by Hall of Famer pitcher Dizzy Dean.
St. Louis was 8½ games out of a wild-card spot on Aug. 10 before surging. They now lead by 4 1/2 games over Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final NL playoff slot.
“We grow from the previous days. We grew from today, we’ll get after it tomorrow,” manager Mike Shildt said. “One of the biggest things this team does is just stay present, so it’s just about staying present, keep playing, getting after it.”
The Brewers clinched their fourth straight playoff berth on Sept. 18, but have since lost four straight, including three to the Cardinals. They have scored a total of only five runs in the three games against St. Louis.
“You score runs by, up and down the lineup, having tough at-bats,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve got to string together some hits. We haven’t done that. There’s no secret on what offense is. We haven’t done it over the past four or five days. We’re going to need to score more runs, I think that’s pretty clear. We will. Just didn’t do it again tonight.”
The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 8½ games.
Miles Mikolas (2-2), who missed all of 2020 with an injured right shoulder and a considerable part of this season with forearm tightness, gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. It was his longest outing of the season.
“I love feeling a little bit of the pressure there like, hey, don’t drop the ball, don’t mess this up, we’ve got a really nice streak going here,” Mikolas said. “I like having a little bit of pressure on me. I think a little bit of pressure brings out the best in most. I think it brings out the best in me, for sure.”
“You make a little snowball on top of the mountain, you push it down, it just keeps picking up snow, getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “I think that’s little bit of a metaphor for what we’re doing right now.”
St. Louis scored six runs before Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson (4-9) departed with two outs in the second inning. He faced 13 batters, giving up six hits, including a home run and three walks as the Brewers fell to defeat.