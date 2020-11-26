ROCKTON—Jarrett Strate-Lutzow and the Illinois State Redbirds coaching staff shared a similar view on his future:
The Hononegah senior would pack on some pounds, line up as a tight end, and become a vertical threat, terrorizing defenses at the NCAA FCS level.
With their plans aligned, Strate-Lutzow announced his commitment to Illinois State earlier this week, where he will join local standouts Britton Morris of North Boone and Matthew Wedig of Beloit Memorial.
Strate-Lutzow, currently at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, made his commitment without having visited the campus in person.
“They set up a zoom meeting with my family and were able to show the campus that way,” Strate-Lutzow said. “And even just over the screen, it was somewhere that I could see myself the next four years. After talking it over with my family, I chose Illinois State over North Dakota.”
The Redbirds have had significant success on the field, making the FCS playoffs regularly and even produced a candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year right now in Jacksonville’s James Robinson, a Rockford native.
Strate-Lutzow also appreciated how much the Rebirds feature the tight end in their offense.
“They treat their tight ends very well,” Strate-Lutzow said. “I’m a receiver right now for Hononegah, but we talked about putting on a few pounds and being a versatile, athletic tight end that can block and catch passes down the field and hopefully get as many touchdowns as possbile.”
Tight end isn’t always the glamour position that wide receiver can be. That’s just fine for Strate-Lutzow.
“I’m one that loves contact,” he said. “Even just playing hoops for Mike Miller, he stressed how important it is in rebounding to hit someone first and then go get the ball. It’s the same thing in football. Even as a receiver, I’m using my size against defensive backs that are sometimes 60 or 70 pounds lighter than me to get the ball.”
Redbird coaches also stressed the importance of team chemistry, an appealing aspect for Strate-Lutzow.
“It already seems like a family there, and that’s something that was really important to me,” Strate-Lutzow said. “When an entire team comes together like a family, that’s one of the most special things about the sport of football.’
Strate-Lutzow hopes he gets one more opportunity to experience that sense of community on the high school level, playing for the Indians in the early spring season.
‘It’s pretty nerve-wracking right now,” he said. “It doesn’t seem very promising with the way everything is trending, but I, along with everyone else in the program, am going to hold out hope until they tell us the final decision. We’re going to keep getting in the weight room and preparing as hard as we can to play, because I think this can be one of the best Hononegah teams we’ve had in a while. It’s been a painful year between that and basketball, but I know that everyone else is going through it too, and I’m just trying to stay positive.”