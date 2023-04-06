BELOIT —No introductions were necessary when LaMont Weaver spoke at a Society for Learning Unlimited class at First Congregational Church on Wednesday afternoon.
As someone said, “If you’re over 50 years old and you’re from Beloit, you already know who LaMont Weaver is.”
In fact, this was an audience who clearly had witnessed Weaver’s “Shot heard ‘round the state” back in 1969.
“The Shot” — a half-court buzzer-beater that sent the title game into overtime against Neenah — still ranks as one of those history-making moments older Beloiters know exactly where they were when it occurred.
They were in the high school band at the old UW Field House. Or they were decked out in purple in the upper deck screaming with friends or family. Or they were watching on TV with the sound turned down so they could listen to Bill Dommer and George Spelius broadcast the game on WBEL.
To them, what happened 54 years ago seemed like yesterday as they listened to Weaver describe making the most famous basket in not only Beloit sports history, but Wisconsin prep tournament history.
“We’d finished second at state my sophomore year and then my junior year we went 26-0,” Weaver said. “Fortunately, Chuck Loft called a timeout before the end of regulation. Dan Wohlfert and I had been pitchers. He threw the inbound pass to me and it was a strike. Then I shot it in.”
He admits he was just flinging the ball toward the basket. When the Knights schemed for similar situations in practice, his job was always to get the ball in position for 6-foot-7 center Bruce Brown to tip it in.
“I threw it too far and I banked it in,” Weaver said. “I couldn’t celebrate too much because we had an overtime to play. Actually two. That was a great game to watch let alone be in. People say that if there had been a 3-point shot, my shot would have won it, but the way Neenah was shooting from the corners, they’d probably been up by nine or 10.”
Weaver went on to hit two crucial free throws with 36 seconds left in the second OT as Beloit pulled out an 80-79 win.
The following season, Beloit won its first 14 games to extend its overall winning streak to 40-0 before a loss to Racine Park. Weaver was All-State both seasons.
“After I graduated, Marquette was where my heart was,” he said. “I could have played with Allie McGuire, the coach’s son, and Jim Chones from Racine.”
Instead he became a Wisconsin Badger and after graduation he stuck around and coached the UW freshmen team. From there, he became head coach at UW-River Falls. He also married his wife of 46 years. The marriage went a lot better than his job. His first team was a 3-23 disaster.
“I lost more games that season than I’d ever lost, pick-up games included,” he said. “I had been winning all my life and suddenly I’m 3-23. I didn’t want to bring that home to my wife so I bought a German shepherd. Training that dog helped me keep my sanity.
“Three years later I had my master’s from River Falls, we were still losing and I didn’t want to buy any more dogs.”
He decided to move on, joining Dave Vandermeulen and his powerful Division III program at UW-Whitewater. He was an assistant coach during two national championship seasons (1986, 1989) and held a number of administrative positions at the university. He was at the school for 30 years.
Meanwhile, his three children all played sports at Beloit Memorial and then college. Monty played football, Shelsi played basketball and Kyle ended up playing basketball for Washington State and being drafted into the National Basketball Association. He later played pro ball overseas.
Weaver also spoke about what it was like growing up in the Turtle Creek area of Beloit, attending the old Strong School and lived at the end of St. Paul Street. He frequently fished in Turtle Creek, swam in the pool there and played whatever sort of ball was popular on a given day.
His father worked at Fairbanks, but also operated a trash collection business.
“My dad was ahead of his time because he was recycling before it became a thing,” Weaver said with a chuckle. “I loved working on that truck. I started when I was too little to do anything but help cover the trash. Later on, I collected all the pop bottles people threw out and got 5 cents for each at Mr. Ed’s grocery store. That was my spending money.”
Always a natural athlete, he excelled in football and basketball at Roosevelt Junior High. While specialization is the rage these days, Weaver didn’t intend on focusing on just basketball in high school.
“I’d enjoyed playing baseball,” he said. “I played Little League on up and I’d played all the positions. I went out for the high school team and the coach put myself, Leonard Byrd and Tom Evans all in left field, down by the river. I got frustrated. That was the only time I ever quit a sport.”
He found basketball coach Bernie Barkin judged his players not by their skin tone, but rather their ability to dribble, shoot, rebound and play defense.
“Bernie would come to your school,” Weaver said. “He would come to your playground. He’d come to your house. I would want to go out at night and my dad would ask me, ‘What times does Bernie want you home?’”
A chemistry teacher, Barkin molded a diverse 1969 team that had six Black and six White players into a close-knit team.
“We always had the best team unity and the community and the parents were so supportive of us,” he said.
Still, this was the 1960s and the country was still reeling from the killing of Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloit certainly wasn’t perfect, but Weaver said he was lucky not to experience much bigotry in his hometown.
His shot helped bring people together. It wasn’t bad for business, either.
“I was all over town picking up people’s trash,” he said with a chuckle. “I didn’t discriminate. And after I hit that shot, so many people wanted us to pick up their trash, black and white. I just tried to deal with people as people.”
For a guy who is a living legend, that may be his legacy just as much as The Shot.