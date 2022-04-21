SOUTH BEND, Ind.—After dropping the first two games of the series to the South Bend Cubs, the Beloit Sky Carp found the winning formula Thursday night.
Most of it revolved around stingy pitching. Four Sky Carp pitchers scattered six hits as they pulled out a 4-2 victory in Midwest League action.
Starter Hunter Perdue (1-0) picked up the victory, working five innings and allowing two hits and one run. He didn’t walk a batter and fanned five.
Raul Brito worked two perfect innings after that, striking out two and he was followed by Brady Puckett, who was touched for three hits, but only one run in his inning of work. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out one. That left it up to closer Sean Reynolds to protect a two-run lead in the ninth. He allowed a hit, but that was all and struck out one.
Beloit trailed 1-0 thanks to a home run by Ed Howard in the third inning, but took the lead in the sixth. J.D. Orr walked off Edvarniel Nunez and Dalvy Rosario beat out a bunt for a single. On a double steal, Orr reached third successfully, but Rosario was out at second. Cody Morissette then belted an RBI single to center to tie the game at 1-1.
After a strikeout, Victor Mesa Jr. and Will Banfield both coaxed walks to load the bases. The Cubs brought in reliever Bailey Reid, who uncorked a wild pitch to score Morissette with the go-ahead run. A groundout ended the inning.
The Sky Carp added a run in the seventh when a wild pitch by Reid allowed Davis Bradshaw to trot home for a 3-1 lead. Marcus Chiu grounded into a double play in the ninth, but Ynmanol Martinez scored on the play.