ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s NIC-10 champions gave Rockford Auburn reason to be optimistic when their shots weren’t falling early in Monday night’s IHSA regional opener.
The problem for the Knights was the Indians weren’t letting them convert much either.
After a sluggish start offensively, Hononegah rolled to a 54-34 romp in the Rockford East Regional semifinal.
The Indians (28-3) will face another NIC-10 foe, Harlem, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Obviously we didn’t shoot well in the first half or we could have opened things up a little earlier for us,” Hononegah head coach Jacob Brunke said. “I knew we were going to be locked in defensively. When we played them at their place that second time (a 57-49 Hononegah win) I anticipated that being as good a shot as we could take from them. It took a while to get the offense going (Monday), but we were great defensively and in the second half the shots started falling.”
The Indians got another terrific offensive night from Allyson Niedfeldt. The junior had 30 points in Hononegah’s NIC-10 finale against Jefferson and poured in 21 more Monday night.
“She was great again,” Brunke said. “She is a player who can get red-hot and stay red-hot. We’re just hoping that continues as long as possible. She is shooting the ball real well with a lot of confidence.”
While she hit four 3-pointers, many of her points this time came on fastbreaks, often led by Kamryn Abney. The senior guard also played a key role frustrating Auburn’s guards on defense.
“Kam is doing a phenomenal job putting pressure on the top of our defense,” Brunke said. “She is also getting the ball up the floor in transition very well. We’re harping on them that we need to get the ball up the floor fast so we don’t have to get set up every time. We need to attack full-court as much as we can.”
The Indians never trailed, but led only 11-5 after the first quarter and 18-10 at the half. They opened the second half with 3-pointers by Danielle Franz and Niedfeldt and an old-fashioined 3-point play by Bre Carter. They went on to lead 35-19 by the end of the quarter.
Niedfeldt had seven points in a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter that put Hononegah up 44-25 with just 4:22 remaining. She had 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Indians continued to pull away.
Just as they had against Auburn, the Indians will need to knock off Harlem a third straight time this season on Thursday. Hononegah takes a 15-game winning streak into the contest.
“It’s a good matchup for a regional championship,” Brunke said.
HONONEGAH 54, AUBURN 34
R. Auburn….
Hononegah..12 6 17 19 — 54
ROCKFORD AUBURN (fg ft-fta pts) — Robinson 2 2-4 8, Brown 5 3-3 13.Taylor 3 0-0 7, Gray 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 5-7 34.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 1 4-6 6, Abney 2 6-7 11, Franz 3 0-0 8, Niedfeldt 8 1-1 21, Carter 2 2-3 6, Pierson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 13-17 54.
3-pointers: RA 3 (Robinson 2, Taylor), Hono 7 (Niedfeldt 4, Franz 2, Abney). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RA 16. Hono 11.
