NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup race car—the Next Gen—will open the 2022 season at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20. Aluminum wheels, rack-and-pinion steering and an independent rear suspension are just a few of some monumental changes made to the new cars.
You’d think the racing team with the reigning champion, Kyle Larson, would be one of the least excited to see all the changes. After all, they ruled it all with the old machines.
Hendrick Motorsports engineer Cal Stewart has a different opinion. Whether it’s building his own stock car to race in his spare time or helping provide Larson with the best thing on wheels on Sundays, the Hononegah High School graduate loves a challenge.
“It’s not like we’ll be refining our process anymore,” he said in a telephone interview while vacationing this week in Florida. “We’re creating a new process. Everything is new. The tools we use, the components, the engineering. It’s a great challenge for the team we have and I truly believe we have the strongest team in the Cup.
“We’ll still have the same driver, but the car will be totally different with new suspension components, geometries and what we can change. You don’t have the notebook you once had you could consult. This is going to take a lot of work, but it will be a blast. I think you’ll see some disparities at the beginning of the year. You’ll see some teams hit on something that will elevate them. Hopefully, it’s us.”
Larson wowed the NASCAR world in 2021 as he delivered 10 victories including parking his No. 5 Chevrolet in Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7 to cap off his first Cup championship.
In the COVID-19 atmosphere in motorsports, engineers do not accompany racing teams to each race, but Stewart was there to see his driver deliver the goods.
“It’s been my goal for a long time to be with a championship race team,” Stewart said. “Since I’ve been with Hendrick I have been on a successful team. But to put it all together with a team, working with Kyle and going to Phoenix and finishing it off with a title was just incredible.”
Stewart figures he climbed the ladder a little further toward his ultimate goal of becoming a crew chief of a top NASCAR team. It’s hard to believe how far he has come since the South Beloit native earned his degree in engineering from Northern Illinois University in May, 2017 and passed on an internship at Woodward Governor in Rockford to take a job with Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, N.C.
After initially working with the No. 48 car and Jimmie Johnson, Stewart found himself linked to the rollercoaster fortunes of Larson in 2021. An up-and-coming driver with Chip Ganassi Racing, he had an immediate fall from grace in 2020 after he used a racial slur and was suspended by NASCAR.
Hendrick Motorsports gave him a second chance in 2021 and he repaid the faith dramatically.
“Kyle had a great year and personally, I had a great year, too,” Stewart said. “It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot in a short amount of time that was good for my career and my future. I’ve been doing this since 2017, but really on the engineering side since 2019. I felt the last year or year and a half I’ve been able to focus on the dynamics and what really makes the race car go fast and not just the processes that we use.
“I;ve been fortunate to have a great crew chief in Cliff Daniels. He’s great to work with and learn from. He was an engineer for Jimmie Johnson up until the point he became a crew chief in 2019. I think this is definitely a stepping stone for me to make that happen, too.”
Success definitely breeds success.
“I think if you want to be a crew chief for a successful team you’re going to have to be an engineer for a successful team before that happens,” Stewart said. “I think being with the caliber of team that Hendrick Motorsports is, I’m not sure I’d want to work anywhere else.”
Stewart said the engineers had an excellent relationship with Larson.
“After races we do our post-race driver de-briefs,” he said. “We try to improve on things that didn’t work well and we find out what went well, too. We have discussions on what’s coming up. Kyle is very involved with what we do at the shop.”
COVID-19 has had a major impact on how NASCAR operates and Stewart said it will be interesting to see some of the changes are universal or things will return to the way they used to operate.
“Before COVID we would all show up on Thursday night, practice on Friday, qualify on Saturday and race on Sunday,” he said. “You’d get home late Sunday or early Monday. Since COVID, with the exception of four or five races, they have been one-day shows. You show up on Saturday and race on Sunday. There’s a restriction on your roster so you aren’t taking three engineers to races. The majority of the races I worked from the shop in Concord (N.C.).
“It’s hard to say if it will go back to the way it was. My personal opinion is that now they know we can do it this way and put on a good show without being there three days, they might stay with the way it is. I do miss going to the races, but I don’t miss being gone all the time. It’s nice to spend time with my wife.”
With a little more down time, the former champion go-kart racer was able to put in some time on the track himself. Only this time he built himself a late-model stock car.
“I was able to race on a little track up in Virginia about two hours from where I live,” he said. “I’d go up there Friday night and race. That was my first attempt at racing a full-sized car and it went well. I always wanted to do it where I built the car myself. That to me is as fun as driving it. Building it and setting it up. I ran 10 races and got one win and a number of seconds and thirds. It was a lot of fun. I sold the car at the end of the year because of the uncertainty of my schedule. If I want to do it again, I can always build another car.”
He’s liable to be plenty busy this year with Larson’s Gen X car.
“We have tests at Vegas and Phoenix coming up,” he said. “Daytona is only eight weeks away and then we’re at it full-bore.”