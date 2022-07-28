Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett speaks with reporters during his arrival for NFL football training camp.

 Keith Srakocic - staff, AP

Kenny Pickett spent even the last few days before heading to his first NFL training camp working on his game.

The rookie first-round pick is competing to succeed Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won’t be outworked.

