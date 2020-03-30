Tyler Statler’s first ever spring training was a short one.
The Hononegah graduate was in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league spring training for around six days before he, along with the other players in camp, to head back home.
Statler, who spent the winter in Texas living with his sister, decided to make Kansas City, the home of his uncle, his destination.
A 20-hour drive later, with an overnight stop in Tennessee, and Statler set up shop in Missouri for the foreseeable future.
“It was definitely a strange time,” Statler said. “We had just thrown our first bullpens in front of the coaches, and within a day they told us to get our stuff packed and to head home. My dad and family had planned to come down here for their spring break, but instead we decided to meet in Kansas City.”
The state of Missouri, like Wisconsin, has been ordered to stay home, and Statler has complied.
“We haven’t even gone out for groceries,” Statler said. “We just order them and have them delivered. But I’ve been able to work out and stay in shape here at least.”
After a terrific career at Hononegah, the hard-throwing righty was selected by the Cardinals in the 14th round in the June Amateur Draft. He posted an 0-2 record with a 5.91 ERA for the Gulf Coast League Cardinals in 10 2-3 innings of work.
This season, Statler said he hoping for a higher placement in the Cards’ system.
“I was hoping for either Johnson City (Tenn.), which is a rookie-league team, or State College, which is a short-season team,” Statler said. “I put a lot of work in in the offseason. I was working out with a trainer in Texas three or four times per week, working on cardio and trying to be more explosive on the mound, and then I found a pitching coach down in Texas who had played for the Orioles on the Padres, and I worked a lot with him as well.”
Statler, who said he hit 98 miles-per-hour on multiple occasions while working with his pitching coach, said he was trying to improve on a number of levels.
“I’m working on controlling my fastball, but also on getting my curveball and splitter to be better secondary pitches,” Statler said. “I want to work on everything, because my goal is to be moved up as quickly as possible.”
Although he doesn’t have teammates or coaches around him at this point, Statler is able to stay in shape.
“We have a Team Builder site that we are all on, and we get sent workouts that way,” Statler said. “Everyone is in a different situation as far as what equipment they have, so every workout is different based on what’s available. And you play catch every day, just trying to stay as ready as you can. They haven’t told us anything about when we’d be going back, but when they do I want to make sure I’m prepared.”
