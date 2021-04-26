ROCKTON—Tyler Statler has been on a pitching mound regularly for the past 20 months or so.
It’s time he gets back, you know, officially.
The Hononegah graduate is leaving in a few weeks to get his professional career back on track. Not that the detour was any of his own doing.
Statler will head for Jupiter, Fla., and the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league headquarters on May 9.
“The full-season minor league teams start May 4, so once those guys filter out, they can have more people down there,” Statler said. “Everything else is kind of up in the air. We’ll find out more once we report.”
Statler has kept himself in peak condition in preparation for what will already be his third year as a professional.
“Life for me has pretty much been throwing and working out,” Statler said. “The Cardinals send us a workout routine, and then I add some more things to it. I’ve got a personal trainer and a nutritionist that I’m working with, so I’m in really good shape right now.”
Statler hasn’t made an appearance on a mound officially since Aug. 28, 2019, when he pitched a scoreless frame for the Gulf Coast Cardinals against the Washington affiliate.
Saying his 2020 season was cut short would be an understatement.
“We got to spring training, were there for three days and then they sent us home,” Statler said. “That’s the last contact I had in-person with the Cardinals. But I don’t look at last year like it was a lost season. I made sure that I stayed healthy and that my body was functioning right. I was able to get as ready as I could for this year. Of course I would’ve loved to have played, but I still think I made progress in my career.”
Statler, a 14th-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2019 draft after a stellar prep career with the Indians, spent the majority of his 2020 splitting time between Texas and Missouri, but lately has been back in Rockton.
“I’ve been getting some bullpens with my old catcher (and current Hononegah senior) Noah Goddard,” Statler said. “If I’ve got the choice, I’m always going to go with Noah. We’ve always worked great together. And I’ve been able to get back with the trainer I worked with in high school, so it’s been good.”
Statler also can be found sitting in the Hononegah dugout on occasion.
“Coach (Matt Simpson) is always great about opening that dugout to alumni,” Statler said. “So I’ve been hanging out with the coaches and a few of my old teammates. Obviously the staff is there, but I can also give advice based on what I’ve been through to some of the younger guys. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The 6-foot-6 righty said he’ll be plenty ready when it’s time to go live in a few weeks.
“Right now I’m throwing in the upper 90’s,” Statler said. “I’ve been working with my two-seam and four-seam fastball, a curveball and a splitter. I can tell my splitter is going good right now because when I’m playing catch with my dad and I tell him it’s coming, he just gets out of the way, cause it’s headed straight for his ankle.”
Plenty of goals are out there for the taking for Statler.
“I’d love to eventually get on a full-season team, either in Florida or down in Peoria in the Midwest League,” Statler said. “But right now, I’m just going one step at a time, because nobody really knows what exactly is going to happen next. I feel strong and healthy, and ready to go out there and show what I’ve got.”