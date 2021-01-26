It doesn’t seem so many years ago when I watched my daughter Dani playing T-ball at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex.
She was one of only two girls on the team, but, remembering what a strong baseball background meant to Hall of Famer Becky Tibbetts, I had visions of her eventually mowing down batters in Pony League.
So I watched her play the outfield and noticed that when she was bored, which was always, she’d start doing pirouettes, or pick dandelions or draw pictures in the outfield dirt.
When it became obvious the male head coach was never going to let her see the infield, or anywhere near the top of the batting order, I was more than happy when her mom advised we move her directly into fastpitch.
A few seasons of rec ball, some humbling times on the Beloit Sidekicks, lots of camps and individual lessons and then a steady progression in the Stateline Fury program followed.
Fortunately, she linked up with an outstanding core of talented girls since 10U. They began playing at an “A” level early on, often against older competition.
Apparently they have arrived.
Last fall, the 14U team went 27-2 playing for the Illinois Gold program out of Davis Junction, Ill. They won four of five 14U tournaments and took second in a 16U tournament. Travelsoftball.com’s rankings place them ninth in the nation, behind perennial powers like the Beverly Bandits, Iowa Premier and Texas Glory. They are ranked No. 2 in Illinois.
The 14U Gold represent 10 communities, including two in Wisconsin. Pitcher Ava Risum is from Brodhead and one of the youngest players on the team. Her dad, Chad, who was an All-Area Wrestler of the Year and an All-Area linebacker for the Cardinals. He’s an assistant coach on the Gold and has sported more than a few welts as bullpen catcher for his daughter. She’s already hit 62 mph and struck out 74 batters in 64 1-3 innings with a 1.30 ERA last fall.
Beloit Turner freshman Kamdyn Davis may eventually have a decision to make. She has juggled playing high-level hockey with the Madison Capitols and fastpitch, which was made easier this winter with COVID-19’s impact. The Gold only recently returned to practice, having decided to forgo dome tournaments this winter due to the pandemic. Kam’s long-range goal is to play collegiate hockey and unfortunately that may force her to focus on her skating instead of slugging. But until that happens, the Gold is glad to have her.
The team also has girls from Rockton (Dani), Durand (Mariyah Fritzel, Rachel Nevdal), Winnebago (Izzy Burd), Sycamore (Thea Bubin), Rockford (Sydney Dannenberg), Belvidere (Reese Schoon), Huntley (Maddie Hanson) and Dixon (Bailey Tegeler). All exceptional athletes, they’re also very coachable and, just as important, they get along. Drama ruins more teams at this age than throwing errors.
They also have a head coach in Jake Nevdal who won’t enter tournaments to chase trophies. If the competition isn’t a challenge, he won’t play in them. He’s a motivator and a great game manager. He’s willing to set up his pitching machine on one of the few Saturday afternoons he has off and work for hours with girls to improve their hitting. He also has a pretty good first base coach (my wife Lori, a three-sport athlete at Beloit College so guess where Dani got her athletic ability from?) who rounds out his staff.
Oh, yeah, the kid who once danced in the outfield now has a dream of playing for a college team. A catcher/corner infielder/outfielder, she batted .493 during our 29 fall games, belting 10 home runs, scoring 29 runs and knocking in 34. At 14, she has already jacked 27 career homers over the fence and added a few inside-the-parkers. She has been selected to play in two All-American Games in Vero Beach, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
I guess I broke my own rule. Fearing nepotism, I’ve always told my kids you better hit the winning shot or tag somebody for the final out if you want to be mentioned in the newspaper. Smarter people than me have told me that rule is, well, stupid. I’m finally taking their advice.
Heck, it’s not like I’m naming her to a cabinet post. She’s earned her accolades and here’s hoping she continues to have that drive to succeed. That’s what got the Gold where they are and why we’re going to keep hearing from this team for a few more years.