Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly, Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jackson Funderburg are headed to the WIAA Division 2 State Championships at Adams-Friendship High School this coming Saturday.
Parkview/Abany qualified the trio of Korben Brown, Wyatt Egan and Luke Schwengels for the Division 3 State Championships at Wausau East High School.
Hoesly won the 182-pound title at the Richland Center Sectional on Saturday, winning three straight matches. The junior (10-0) opened with a pair of pins, in 3:15 over Cooper Johnston of Cuba City/Benton/Southwest and in 1:38 over Ben Buchholtz of Lake Mills. In the finals, he won by a 21-14 decision over Jefferson’s Aaron Heine.
Also competing in Richland Center, Turner junior Ries (11-2) finished second at 170. Ries pinned Dominic Kontaxis of Wisconsin Dells in 3:19 in his first match and then posted a 6-2 decision over Charlie Cassady of Lake Mills in the semifinals. In the finals, he lost 10-2 to undefeated Braydn Saint of Prairie du Chien.
Turner’s Zack Ries (106) and Jon Torsini (152) each collected sixth places. Sectional qualifier Jaxon Teague (182) did not place.
Brodhead/Juda picked up a fourth from Marcus McIntyre (132) and a sixth from C.J. Streuly (195).
Prairie du Chien won the team title with 166.5 points to easily outdistance Evansville (136) and Lodi (77.5). Viroqua (68) was fourth, followed by Wisconsin Dells (65), Adams-Friendship (60), Darlington/Black Hawk (53), Whitewater (52), Belmont/Platteville (51.5), Dodgeville (50), Jefferson (45), Monroe (45), River Valley (51.5), Brodhead/Juda (41), Lake Mills (40), Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus (37), Richland Center (35), Turner (30), Mauston (27), Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern (23), Edgerton (14.5), Columbus (12), Watertown Luther Prep (12), Lakeside Lutheran (7), Pardeeville/Cambria/Rio (4).
At the D-2 Kiel Sectional, the Chiefs’ Funderburg won the 220 title with three straight pins. The junior (11-0) won by fall over Ripon’s Aaron Socha (1:15), Sheboygan Falls’ Dakota Aschenbach (:37) and Campbellsport’s Joseph Volz (2:56).
The Chiefs’ Chase Rodriguez (113) was third and Cristian Carreno (138) was fourth.
Big Foot/Williams Boy finished 11th in the team standings. Host Kiel was first with 149 points. Delavan-Darien was second with 136.5.
• DIV.-4 DODEGELAND SECTIONAL: The Vikings finished sixth as a team with 87 points. Random Lake was first with 202. Kenosha Christian Life was runnerup with 161.
Senior Brown (12-1) won the title at 152. He edged James Amacher of Poynette, 10-9, in his quarterfinal match, then decisioned Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush, 6-4. In the finals, he pinned Waterloo’s Trevor Firari in 3:18.
Sophomore Egan (15-2) was second at 170, posting an 18-14 decision over Oostburg’s Jay DeBlaey in the second-place match. Senior Schwengels (15-2) pinned Horicon’s Brady Elvers in the second-place match at 182 in 1:17. The Vikings also picked up a fourth from Ian Suer (113) and a fifth from Evan Suer (120).