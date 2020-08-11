MADISON, Wis.—The Stateline Area was well-represented as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) recently announced its All-Academic Award winners and Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
The WIAC presents an All-Academic Award to those institutions that have a grade point average for its student-athletes that is equal to, or greater than, the grade point average of the overall student body. Institutions receiving the All-Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year include: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; UW-La Crosse; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.
During the 2019-20 academic year, over 50 percent of the student-athletes competing in the conference achieved a 3.00 grade point average or better (on a 4.00 scale) and were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Individuals named to the Scholastic Honor Roll receive a certificate, while institutions claiming the All-Academic Award are provided a plaque.
Beloit Turner and Hononegah graduates in particular performed well in the classroom. Former Trojans honored included Justin Hansen (football, UW-Whitewater), Sean McMillan (football, UW-Platteville), Sam Behm (baseball, UW-Platteville) and Ally Bosetti (soccer, UW-Whitewater).
Hononegah graduates honored included Caryn Donahue (basketball, UW-Eau Claire), Claire Gorham (cross country, UW-Whitewater), Bailey Aisenbrey (softball, UW-River Falls), Parker Hearne, tennis, UW-Whitewater), Kyle Hamilton (baseball, UW-Stout),
Beloit Memorial graduates Forrest Morrison (cross country, UW-Platteville) and Perri Thompson (swimming, UW-Stevens Point) were also saluted.
• Other honorees included:
• FEMALE STUDENT-ATHLETES: Charlotte Mueller (Clinton, cross country, UW-La Crosse), Danielle Dieckhoff (Brodhead, softball, UW-Platteville), Brooke Wellhausen (Big Foot, cross country, UW-Stevens Point).
• MALE STUDENT-ATHLETES: Calvin McClellan (Beloit (Rockford Christian), baseball, UW-La Crosse), Cole Dunn (Roscoe (Rockford Christian Life), soccer, UW-Platteville), Zach Krause (Clinton, football, UW-Platteville),