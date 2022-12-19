BDN_221220_Fury
Receiving Stateline Fury Rob Neiber Memorial Scholarships were, from left, Hannah Bolly, Trinity Mesch, Amanda Williams and Joscelyn Bennett. Members of the Neiber family are in the back row.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KATHY WILLIAMS

LOVES PARK, Ill.—Three members of the Hononegah High School senior class—Briella Sendele, Joscelyn Bennett and Amanda Williams—were saluted by their Stateline Fury travel ball program on Friday night, along with South Beloit senior Trinity Mesch, at the Stateline Sports indoor facility.

Sendele, Bennett, Williams and Mesch are all veterans of head coach Mike Marszalec’s Fury teams.

