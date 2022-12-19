LOVES PARK, Ill.—Three members of the Hononegah High School senior class—Briella Sendele, Joscelyn Bennett and Amanda Williams—were saluted by their Stateline Fury travel ball program on Friday night, along with South Beloit senior Trinity Mesch, at the Stateline Sports indoor facility.
Sendele, Bennett, Williams and Mesch are all veterans of head coach Mike Marszalec’s Fury teams.
They also starred for their high school program. Sendele, Bennett and Williams were All-NIC-10 First Teamers for last season’s 26-4 Indians. Sendele led the Indians with a .506 batting average and .600 on-base percentage and tied for the RBI lead with 34. Bennett led the team in stolen bases with 20 and hit .459, tying Sendele for the team high in hits with 39. Williams tied for the team lead in doubles with nine.
Mesch, Bennett, Williams and Janesville Parker senior Hannah Bolly—another Fury alum—received $500 college scholarships awarded in the memory of Rob Neiber, a long-time Fury coach.
Sendele and Mesch will attend junior college powerhouse Rock Valley College and play for Darin Monroe. Bennett will attend Bryant & Stratton in Milwaukee. Williams does not intend to play college softball. She will study Marine Biology in college. Bolly has committed to Northern Illinois University, where she will join a pitching staff that includes former SoBo Maddy Carlson as a 2024 recruit.
Bolly has been an All-Big Eight Conference Second Teamer both her sophomore and junior seasons at Parker.
Carlson, who currently plays for Rock Valley, pitched 133 1-3 innings for the Golden Eagles last season and posted a 2.21 ERA. She was 17-7 with 13 complete games and 115 strikeouts. Carlson also batted .409.