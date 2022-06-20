Stateline Fury 05 Premier shortstop Joscelyn Bennett, left, reaches for a throw and applies a late tag at third on a steal by Danielle Franz of the Dennison Silverhawks. Both players are from Hononegah. The Fury rallied for a 3-2 victory.
SALEM, Wis.—The Stateline Fury 05 Premier fastpitch team finished second in the Wisconsin Lightning’s “Battle of the Borders” tournament held Friday through Sunday.
The 36-team 16U tournament draws many of the top programs in the Midwest and is considered one of Wisconsin’s premier college showcase event, and has had up to 70 colleges scout the event.
The Fury 05 Premier team, coached by Mike Marszalec, includes several Hononegah players as well as South Beloit standout Trinity Mesch. The Fury considers Swanson Park in Roscoe their home ballpark.
Fury 05 Premier went 1-1-1 in pool play, then won four straight games in bracket play, outscoring those four foes 25-2. They met their match in the championship game, falling 9-0 to Wisconsin Bandits 16 Gold.
Next up for Fury 05 Premier is the Scenic City Summer Showcase in Chattanooga-Tennessee.
Stateline Fury also had another entry in the tourney with the Fury Red 05 team. They also went 1-1-1 in pool play, but lost to the Wasco Diamonds 4-3 in the single elimination bracket play.
Battle of the Borders also included 22 teams in 14U and 24 teams in 18U.