STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two local runners advanced to the WIAA State Cross Country meet by virtue of their performances Saturday at the sectional meet in Stoughton.
Making her fourth appearance in the state race will be Brodhead-Juda's Madelynn McIntyre, who placed second with a time of 19:37.
Making his first appearance is Clinton sophomore Quinn McCabe, who placed sixth with a 17:35.
The duo won't have far to travel for the state meet. This year, it's being held at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, which also serves as host to one of the largest cross country races in the country, the Midwest Invitational, every fall.
The race is set for Saturday morning.
Turner's Cooper Moran placed 14th in the sectional race with a time of 18:20. while Brodhead-Juda's Kyle Braund placed 25th.
Beloit Memorial's top finisher was Evan James, who placed 35th with a 19:27.
The top local finisher in the girls race besides McIntyre was her teammate Kalaena Riemer, who placed 14th with a 22:12.
Turner's Lydia Seifarth was 28th with a 23:01, while Clinton's Ashley Duffy was 31st with a 23:06.
• SOFTBALL: BELOIT MEMORIAL 7, JANESVILLE PARKER 5: The Purple Knights rode a hot start to pick up their first victory of the season Friday afternoon.
After Janesville scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, Beloit Memorial bounced back with four of their own in the bottom of the inning, then added two more in the second.
Brynn Swanson, Jaelyn Ryan and Mandi Franks all came up with hits to help the rally.
Swanson also picked up the win for the Knights, going the distance in the circle.
Franks, Chezney Bishp, Ryan and Natalie Bittner all had two hits for Beloit.
• EVANSVILLE SWEEPS CLINTON: In a pair of wild games, Evansville swept Clinton 15-14 and 12-10 Saturday afternoon.
In game one, the Blue Devils scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win. In the nightcap, Evansville had to fight off a furious five-run rally in the seventh to beat the Cougars by a pair of runs.
Felicia Teubert went 4-for-4 with a home run in game one, while Taylor Peterson went for 4-for-5 with a homer in the nightcap.
• BRODHEAD SWEEPS MCFARLAND: The Cardinals went on the road and swept a doubleheader from a solid McFarland team Saturday afternoon.
McKenna Young was pitched a two-hitter in the opener, striking out 13 batters. In the nightcap, Sophia Leitzen got the win in the circle and had two hits at the plate.
• HONONEGAH WINS TWICE: Hononegah rolled to a pair of NIC-10 victories. After thumping Rockford Auburn 10-0 on Friday, the Indians walloped host Belvidere North, 15-0, on Saturday morning.
Hononegah outhit Auburn 10-2. Sierra Armstrong was the winning pitcher with four shutout innings and four strikeouts. Allie Clutter belted a two-run homer and Briella Sendele was 3-for-3.
The Indians outhit the Blue Thunder, 13-2, with Braxton Brown collecting the win in the pitcher’s circle with eight strikeouts. Amanda Williams was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Danielle Franz was 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs.
• BASEBALL: TURNER 7, EDGERTON 4: The Trojans moved to a perfect 3-0 on the season with a victory at Edgerton Friday.
Turner trailed 4-2 after three innings, but rallied for two runs in the fourth to tie it, then scored three in the fifth to move in front.
Konner Giddley was terrific out of the Turner bullpen, throwing 3 2-3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Connor Hughes went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
• MCFARLAND 12, CLINTON 1: The Spartans defeated the Cougars in five innings Friday night, keyed by a nine-run third inning.
The Cougars committed four errors to lend the Spartans a helping hand. Noah Mieses allowed nine runs to take the loss, but did have Clinton's lone RBI.
BOXSCORES
SOFTBALL
BELOIT MEMORIAL 7,
JANESVILLE PARKER 5
Janesville Parker*200*021*0*—*5*7*1
Beloit Memorial*240*100*x*—*7*10*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: Bolly (L; 6-10-7-4-6-1);BM: Swanson (W; 7-7-5-0-8-0)/
Leading hitters — JP: Rosga 2x4 (2B, 2R), Demrow 2x3, Reed (2B), Quade (2BI); BM: Franks 3x4 (3B, 2R, 2BI), Bittner 2x4 (2B, 2R), Ryan 2x3 (2B, 2BI), Bishop 2x3 (2B), Swanson (2B, 2R). At Stateline Youth Sports Complex, Beloit.
BELOIT TURNER 7, EDGERTON 4
Beloit Turner*011*230*0*—*7*6*1
Edgerton*202*000*0*—*4*10*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BT: Ries (3.1-6-4-4-3-), Giddley (W; 3.2-4-0-0-2-1); E: Lee ( 3-3-4-1-3-3), Hanson (L; 2-3-3-2-6-2), Clark (2-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters —BT: Hughes 2x4 (2B, 2 R). E: Knauf 3x3, Simmons 2x3, Dupuis 3x3 (2B) Hanson (2B).
McFARLAND 12, CLINTON 1 (5)
McFarland*009*30*—*12*12*2
Clinton*000*10*—*1*3*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Amrhein (W; 3-1-0-0-4-1), Punzel (2-2-1-1-4-2); C: Mieses (L; 3-9-9-9-7-4), Marchilo (2-3-3-3-2-3).
Leading hitters — M: Lee 2x2 (R, 3B, 3BI), Wedvick 3x4 (2R, 2 2B, 2BI), Punzel (2R, 2B, 2BI); C: Mieses (BI).
Saturday’s area summaries
Rock Valley Conference
First game
BRODHEAD 2, McFARLAND 0
Brodhead*000*010*1*—*2*4*0
McFarland*000*000*0*—*0*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Young (W; 7-5-0-0-13-6); M: Bieri (L; 7-4-2-1-5-4).
Leading hitters — B: Kail (R, 2B), Hoesly (BI); M: Johnson 2x4.
Second game
BRODHEAD 4, McFARLAND 3
Brodhead*020*101*0*—*3*4*4
McFarland*000*300*0*—*4*6*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Leitzen (W; 7-4-3-3-8-1); M: Fortune (L; 6-6-4-3-2-4).
Leading hitters — B: Leitzen 2x2 (R, 2B, BI), Young (2BI), Hoesly (BI); M: Bieri (2B, 2BI), Judd (R, BI).
First game
EVANSVILLE 15, CLINTON 14
Clinton*302*421*x2—*14*15*3
Evansville*134*140*2*—*15*18*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Teubert (L; 6.2-18-15-8-5-1); E: Klitzman (W; 7-15-14-8-7-3-2).
Leading hitters — C: F. Teubert 4x4 (HR, 2 2B, 4R, 2BI), E. Teubert 3x6 (2 2B, 4R), Peterson 2x5, Hendricks 2x4 (3R, 2BI), Bell 2x4 (5BI); E: Bartelt 3x4 (2B, 2R), Karnes 3x5 (HR, 2B, 2R, 4BI), Ischi 3x5 (HR, 2R, 2BI), Klitzman 3x4 (2B, 2BI), Pfeil (HR, 2R, 3BI), Schultz (2R).
Second game
EVANSVILLE 12, CLINTON 10
Evansville*321*013*2*—*12*16*4
Clinton*211*100*5*—*10*16*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Klitzman (W; 7-16-11-6-2-3); C: Bell (7-16-12-10-3-3).
Leading hitters — E: Tofte 2x4 (2HR, 2R, 2BI), Kleiboer 4x4 (2R), Bartelt 3x3 (2B, 2R), Wiser 3x5 (2 2B), Klitzman 2x4; C: Peterson 4x5 (HR, 2R, 2BI), Bell 2x4 (2B, 2BI), F. Teubert 3x5 (2R, 3BI), Morris 2x5, Kneppel 2x5 (2R), Hendricks 2x4 (2BI).