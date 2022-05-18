ROSCOE—Roscoe Middle School will send three athletes to the Illinois Elementary School Association State Track and Field Championships after qualifying in the recent IESA 4A Sectional 7 at Pretzel Stadium in Freeport.
Seventh grader Hailey Underwood will compete in the 100 meters after winning the sectional meet title with a time of 13.46 seconds.
Eighth grader Easton Kenney was first in the 800 (2:17.28) for boys and eighth grader Kylie Simpson won the 800 for girls in 2:28.20. Simpson also won the 1600 in 5:32.52.
Athletes from Stephen Mack, Willowbrook, South Beloit and North Boone competed in the IESA 3A Sectional 2 at Stillman Valley.
Stephen Mack’s Ryan Frisch won the seventh grade 100 title (12.45), the 110-meter hurdles (16.82) and the high jump (5-1). Greysen Merrill won the seventh grade 400 (1:03.04). Kyson Schwartz was first in the seventh grade 800 (2:35.09). Lucinda Hodges was first in the seventh grade 800 (2:44.35) and the 1600 (5:47.86). Jordan Demke won the eighth grade 800 (2:46.80). Logan Schultz won the seventh grade shot put (33-10.5) and the discus (94-1.75). Mykell Miller won the seventh grade long jump (16-3.75).
Stephen Mack’s seventh grade 4x200 relay of Elijah Osborne, Logan Schultz, Caleb Lingle and Jeremiah Steger won in 2:02.97. The seventh grade 4x400 relay of Frisch, Mykell Mueller, Merrill and Boston Lake won in 4:24.04.
Willowbrook’s Gavin Brady won the eighth grade 100 (11.76), 400 (56.85) and the long jump (17-4.5). Jack Ginter won the eighth grade 110 high hurdles in 17.72 meters. The eighth grade 4x200 relay of John Frake, Brady Jarvis, Jack Ginter and Brady won in 1:44.67. Frake also won the eighth grade discus (100-5).
South Beloit’s Javonte Carter won the eighth grade 200 (25.47) and North Boone’s Maleah Warren won the eighth grade long jump (14-0.25).