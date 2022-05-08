BELOIT—Local area track stars made sure they shined brightest at Friday’s Beloit Daily News Invitational.
Former state champions Camden Combs of Beloit Turner and Sylvia Johansen showed they are up to the task of earning more gold, while Brodhead-Juda’s Addison Yates and Big Foot’s Gus Foster continued their fantastic spring seasons.
Brodhead-Juda represented the Rock Valley Conference as well as possible, winning both the boys and girls team titles, with Clinton placing second in both.
Combs, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion in the triple jump, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.24, took the 200 with a 22.86, set the BDN record with a long jump of 22-2.5, and won the triple jump with a 43-1.75.
Combs said after the BDN was canceled in each of his previous two years, it was nice to go out in style.
“It’s a home meet, and I wanted to show out for Beloit,” Combs said. “I wanted to leave a legacy, and it’s going to be nice to have the Turner name in the record books for the long jump.”
Turner coach Nolan Otremba said Combs is well on his way to more success.
“He’s in a good spot as we move towards regionals and sectionals,” Otremba said. “This was the first meet we had prelims and finals and Cam was able to put some solid jumps in right away so he could then focus on the track for the rest of the night.”
Johansen, who won the WIAA Division 2 State title in the 100 as a freshman before finishing third last season, easily won the 100 (12.4) and 200 (26.24) while finishing second in the long jump (15-10).
Like Combs, Yates exhibited well-rounded dominance. She won both the 100 hurdles (17.64) and the 300 hurdles (51.18), while also winning the long jump (16-6.75) and high jump (4-10) and placing in the triple jump (33-2.75).
“Addison had a great night,” Brodhead-Juda coach Curt Gratz said. “She is a fierce competitor and a very hard worker. It was a great honor to be named Field MVP at a prestigious meet like this.”
Gratz was also pleased with his team’s overall performance.
“It was a total team effort for the girls,” Gratz said. “We scored in 17 of the 18 events, and scored multiple ladies in most. We had our eye on this meet in our schedule as a last chance to see a few things before the Rock Valley Conference meet, and the girls delivered.”
The Cardinal boys also produced at a high level.
“Coach (Nick) Jarvis put together a really good lineup to put the boys in a position to win,” Gratz said. “We knew it was going to be a very close meet, and they had some nice performances on the track, but the field events were where the team really stepped up.”
Foster was again a force in the distance events, placing first in the 1600 (4:28.99) and the 3200 (10:29.65) while placing second in the 800 (1:59.90).
Foster’s teammate Kaden Ramblatt established a new BDN record with a 14-0 pole vault, while female Chief Lydia Larson led two winning relays while placing second in the 100.
Turner’s Lydia Seifarth also is rounding into form. Seifarth, a state qualifier in the fall with the cross country team, won both the 800 (2:34.83) and the 1600 (5:34).
“Lydia keeps making all of the gains she needs to in order to be in a good spot for a state run,” Otremba said. “She has been working hard and it shows with the PR’s she hit on Friday.”
Clinton’s boys team’s distance runners were again big scorers, as a late push by freshman Reagan Flickinger pushed past Delavan-Darien for the distance medley title. Flickinger later finished second to Foster in the 3200, while Quinn McCable placed third in the mile with a 4:36.
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: Brodhead-Juda 129, Clinton 120, Big Foot 112, Turner 67, Delavan-Darien 65, Palmyra-Eagle 60, East Troy 45, Monticello 40, Parkview 33, North Boone 25, Home School Eagle 4.
100: 1. Combs (BT), 11.11; 2. Senobe (B-J), 11.33; 3. Hertel (BF), 11.68; 200: 1. Combs (BT), 22.86; 2. Weberpal (BF), 23.52; 3. Senobe (B-J), 24.07. 400: Weberpal (BF), 55.32; Fisher (ET), 55.49; Beles (D-D), 56.07. 800: 1. Guenther (MO), 1:58.94; 2. Foster (BF), 1:59.90; 3. Coldren (BT), 2:09.47; 1600: 1. Foster (BF), 4:28.99; 2. Guenther (MO), 4:31.77; 3. McCabe (CL), 4:36.75). 3200: 1. Foster (BF), 10:29.65; 2. Flickinger (CL), 10:43.55; 3. Lumkes (DD), 11:01.29; 110 hurdles: 1. Perez (PE), 18.49; 2. Engen (BJ), 18.54; 3. Phillips (CL), 18.63. 300 hurdles: 1. Matthys (BJ), 46.54; Ryan (MO), 46.82; 3. Lumkes (DD), 47.13; 4x100: 1. Brodhead-Juda (Senobe, Saunders, Bruns, Weeden), 44.88; 2. Palmyra-Eagle, 46.50; 3. Big Foot , 46.93. 4x200: 1. Palmyra-Eagle (Jones, Brown, Temple, Metzdorf); 2. Big Foot, 1:37.53; 3. Delavan-Darien, 1:38.42. 4x400: 1. Palmyra-Eagle, 3:37 (Temple, Agen, Jones, Metzdorf). 2. Monticello, 3:4.03; 3. Clinton, 3:44.32; DMR (1200-400-800-1600) 1. Clinton (Hornbostel, Sullivan, Walsh, Flickinger), 11:48.86; Delavan-Darien, 11:50.89; 3. East Troy, 12:12.94. Shot put: Matthys (B-J), 43-9.5; Boegli (B-J), 43-3.5; 3. Kader (ET), 41-8. Discus: Douglas (CL), 122-9.5; 2. Matthys (B-J), 114-1; Kader (ET), 113-10. High jump: 1. Engen (B-J), 6-0; Shammakh (NB), 5-10; Flood-Elyafi (PV), 5-6. Pole vault: Rambatt (BF), 14-0; 2. Lohmar (B-J), 9-6; 3. Phillips (CL), 9-6. Long jump: 1. Combs (BT), 22-2.5; 2. Saunders (B-J), 19-8.25; 3. Mueller (19-5.75). Triple jump: 1. Combs (BT), 43-7.75; 2. Flood-Elyafi (PV), 42-10. 3. Wilson (BF), 42-7.25.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team scores: Brodhead-Juda 179, Clinton 113, Big Foot 107, East Troy 71, Delavan-Darien 63.5, Turner 35.5, Parkview 26, Palmyra-Eagle 26, Home School Eagle 20, Monticello 6.
100: 1. Johansen (CL), 12.41; 2. Larson (BF), 13.02; 3. Landerholm (HSE), 13.28; 100 Wheelchair: Cleaver (BT), 21.59; Finger (Dodgeland), 30.46; 200: Johansen (CL), 26.24; 2. Arn (B-J), 27.0; 3. Landerholm (HSE), 27.62; 400: 1. Rondeau (ET), 1:03.09; 2. Arn (B-J), 1:05.15; 3. Snorek (P-E), 1:06.28. 400 wheelchair: 1. Cleaver (BT), 1:24.13; 2. Finger (DO), 2:11.70; 800: Seifarth (BT), 2:34.83; 2. Riemer (B-J), 2:38.33; 3. Mueller (CL), 2:40.04; 800 Wheelchair: Cleaver (BT): 2:59.20; 1600: 1. Seifarth (BT), 5:34.74; 2.Damman (CL), 5:41.47; Sorg (DD), 6:21.20; 3200: 1. Maly (CL), 12:58.94; 2. Sorg (DD), 13:36.14; 3. Brown (B-J), 13:50.74; 100 Hurdles: 1. Yates (B-J), 17.84; 2. Simons (DD), 18.92; Maly (CL), 21.57; 300 hurdles: 1. Yates (B-J), 51.18; Stallings (DD), 52.44; 3. Raby (DD), 54.38; 4x100 relay: 1. Big Foot (Larson, Marsh, Pape, Patterson), 53.90; 2. Clinton, 54.02; 3. Brodhead-Juda, 55.41. 4x200 relay: 1. Big Foot (Larson, Marsh, Pape, Patterson); 2. East Troy (1:58.42), 3. Brodhead-Juda (2:01..97); 4x400 relay: 1. East Troy (Rondeau, Pluess, Fitch, Pergande), 4:32.41; 2. Brodhead-Juda, 4:33.57; 3. Big Foot, 4:39.11; DMR (1200-400-800-1600): 1. Clinton (Damman, Hahn, Mueller, Maly), 14:22.84; 2. East Troy (14.53.93); 3.Brodhead-Juda, 15:08.90). Shot put: 1. Moe (BJ), 34-7; 2. Fish (32-5.5); 3. Lueck (BF), 32-4. Shot put: 1. Cleaver (BT), 14-9; 2. Finger (Dodgeland (12-0); Discus: 1. Lueck (BF), 108-10; 2. Fish (B-J), 96-4; 3. Wahl (MO), 94-8.5. High jump: 1. Yates (B-J), 4-10; 2. Brown (B-J), 4-8; 3. Maly (CL) 4-6; Pole Vault: 1. Huisheere (CL), 7-0; 2. Pautsch (PV), 5-6; Long jump: 1. Yates (BJ), 16-6-75; 2. Johansen (CL), 15-10; 3. Yates (BJ), 15-9; HJ: Triple jump: 1. Patterson (BF), 33-10; 2. Yates (BJ), 33-2.75; 3. Jones (BJ), 30-.25)