BELOIT—A pair of multiple-time Beloit City Golf champions battled to the end in Saturday’s SWANI Invitational, held at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
Both Larry Stankewitz and Nick Hagen shot 71, forcing a playoff in which Stankewitz defeated Hagen to capture the title.
Ted Pearson was right behind the leaders with a 72, while Spencer Waite shot a 75. Brian Silvers rounded out the top five of the Championship Flight with a 77.
Larry Henry shot a 76 to win A Flight by three strokes over Rafael Ramirez, with Jason Patch shooting an 80. Rob Peiffer won B Flight with an 80, while Tom Quillins came in second with an 82 and Scott Huffman placed third with an 83. Huffman also recorded the low net with a 67, with Mike Sherer placing second with a 69.
• 2020 SWANI Results
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: Larry Stankewitz, 71 (Won playoff); Nick Hagen, 71; Ted Pearson, 72; Spencer Waite, 75; Brian Silvers, 77; Collin Brockwell, 80; Ryan Kim, 81; Zack Colby 81; Andy Hagen 84; Mike Johnson 85; Steve Ferger 87; Zach Tourdot 87.
A FLIGHT: Larry Henry, 76; Rafael Ramirez, 79; Jason Patch, 80; Jerry Hoey, 81; Kai Wong, 83; Josh Dailey, 83; David Ferger, 85; Matt Kleinschmidt, 88; Ed Armstrong, 89; Rick Parry, 89; Joel Brockwell, 94.
B FLIGHT: Rob Peiffer, 80; Tom Quillins, 82; Scott Huffman, 83; Mike Sherer, 85; John Wong, 87; Brock Ferger, 87; Tom Langone, 89; Brad Heyerdah, 90; Steve Wheelock, 92; Wayne Young, 98; Tom Cook, 102; Joe Cook, 104.